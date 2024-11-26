CBS’ Fire Country and Blue Bloods gained quite a lot of attention with their latest episodes, which aired on Friday, November 22. Per TVLine, the former, which saw Jared Padalecki continue his guest-starring role as Camden, drew 4.7 million viewers with a 0.4 demo rating. On the other hand, the latter was unsurprisingly Friday’s most-watched program, with 5.1 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, also the best demo number of the fall.

Fire Country’s ratings tied with that of CBS’ S.W.A.T., which attained 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, joining the other programs with season highs. It also marked Padalecki’s second guest-starring episode of three, with the show set to return on Friday, December 6, with the “False Alarm” episode. As for Blue Bloods, the special episode "Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy" airs on Friday, November 29, before rounding up with its two final episodes that arrive on December 6 and December 13.

Are 'Fire Country' and 'Blue Bloods' Related?

Fire Country and Blue Bloods are entirely different shows, but they're both dramas and share the same network, CBS. Created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, Fire Country is an action drama series that debuted on October 7, 2022. It was then renewed for a second season on January 6, 2023, which premiered on February 16, 2024, comprising ten episodes, lower than Season 1’s twenty-two episodes. The procedural drama is currently in its third chapter, which arrived on October 18, 2024, and stars Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Billy Burke, Diane Farr, Leven Rambin, Padalecki, Michael Trucco, Rafael de la Fuente and Alix West Lefler.

In contrast, Blue Bloods is far older and debuted on CBS on September 24, 2010. The police procedural series, now on its last run, was renewed for a fourteenth season on March 29, 2023, and premiered on February 16, 2024, due to the delay caused by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Before then, Season 14 was announced as the series’ final chapter, featuring eighteen episodes. Starring in this acclaimed series are Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Len Cariou for all 14 seasons. Similarly, Marisa Ramirez has been a regular since Season 4 and Vanessa Ray since Season 5, while Amy Carlson starred in Seasons 1–7 and Sami Gayle in Seasons 1–10.

Fire Country and Blue Bloods air on Fridays on CBS.