The upcoming Fire Country Season 2 finale will find Bode a free man. This marks a new chapter of his life as he tries to fit into society while dealing with the problems unique to himself and Edgewater. Freedom is a cause for celebration when he's spent the last several years behind bars. However, being free won't fix everything, because freedom brings new challenges. Fire Country's showrunner Tia Napolitano talked to TV Line about what's on the horizon for Bode as he leaves the inmates' fire camp and rejoins society. She also teased some problems at Gabriela's wedding, some that have to do with Bode and others that don't. Napolitano talked about the challenge of the formerly incarcerated being viewed as undeserving even after they're free people. Bode will face this problem as he tries to get the ball rolling on the next stages of his life. She talked about exploring that, saying,

“We laid a bit of track for that [obstacle] when we saw Charlie graduate [from Three Rock] last year. We saw what the future looks like for these inmates. People have opinions about inmates going from fire camps to being free and joining Cal Fire. It really isn’t an easy road. You really have to fight for it and want it. So, we’ll see Bode’s version of pursuing that.”

Bode vs Gabriela and Diego

While Bode will deal with this problem as soon as he's out, he has an immediate issue. Gabriela is getting married and after that kiss during the Lazarus fire, there are some unresolved feelings there. Napolitano attributed Gabriela's actions to the freedom of being far from home, but teases a problem if Gabriela dwells on that. She talked about the kiss, saying,

“The idea behind that kiss is the spontaneity of the campaign fire, where you’re just living in the now. I don’t think that she really was thinking about carrying the memory of that kiss home with her.”

The episode's promo promises a lot of drama as Bode catches up with Freddy, who advises him to take action before it's too late. Once Gabriela and Diego go through with the wedding, it will be a different thing to pine after someone else's wife. The promo teases a wedding interrupted when Bode pulls all the romantic stops as he races toward the venue to stop the already-in-progress wedding. Stephanie Arcila teased some shockers about the wedding, saying, "And I don't think people are going to expect what's to come. It's going to keep you on your toes."

Catch the episode tonight at 10 PM on CBS. Stream on Paramount+.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Seasons 2

