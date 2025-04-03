"Why have you been associating with known criminals?" That was the ominous question Bode's (Max Thieriot) parole officer posed to him in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 15. His answer could dramatically change his future. Associating with known criminals is one of the easiest ways an ex-con on parole can return to prison. Theriot talked to TV Insider about what's on the horizon for the character and the show as the season finale approaches. Bode's association with sketchy figures could be his undoing, but lucky for him, the PO doesn't have the full picture. "His P.O. doesn’t know the extent of the extent of what he’s doing and what this association is," said Thieriot. But, "given the nature of what he’s doing and who he’s associating with could lead right back to prison for Bode," he added. This is a grim diagnosis for the character, but Thieriot hinted at some secret information that could change the outcome. "It’s all based on assumptions and it’s obviously something that we’re going to unpack," he said.

Redemption has always been the core of the show, and it has been explored through Three Rock. When the Season 2 finale aired, Thieriot said that the show was aiming to keep that aspect. They sent Manny (Kevin Alejandro) to the camp in Season 3, but his story has been underwhelming. "The inmate fire camp is a huge piece of the show and something that we won’t just walk away from telling. It obviously makes a big difference and is something that really makes it feel like its own unique story, so that story of redemption will always be ongoing," Thieriot told Collider. If Bode returns to prison, could this be the continuation of redemption or the reheating of one?

What Known Criminals Has Bode Been Associating With?

Image via CBS

The mystery of which criminals Bode has been in touch with remains. There are several possible reasons, including his pills' dealer. However, Fire Country Season 3, Episode 16, "Dirty Money," reveals that Bode and his grandfather Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown) have a relationship. In the episode, Bode and Sheriff Fox team up to look for the old man when an attempt is made on his life. While Mickey uncovers an illegal marijuana growing operation courtesy of her estranged father, could Bode have also been recruited? "Obviously Bode’s this guy is always looking out for other people, especially people who are his family, and there’s usually some good intentions behind the things that he does, but there’s usually some questionable aspects to what he’s doing as well," Thieriot said, previewing how Bode's relationship with Wes could birth a catastrophe.

Will his PO get the full extent of the story, however Bode presents it, or is it back to prison for him? Watch Fire Country on Fridays to find out.