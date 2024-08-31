Dealing with fire is no joke. Even the smallest ember from a bonfire can cause a major catastrophe. That's why firefighters have the skills to handle such situations. Still, that doesn't mean they don't get overwhelmed. Fire Country, the CBS drama series, portrays that perfectly. In this series, a convict joins with the Three Rock firefighting brigade to reduce his prison sentence (and maybe get a shot at redemption). Other inmates like him work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish major fires across the California region. Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) tackled plenty of massive fires throughout the first season. However, there is one type of fire that is so dangerous and huge that it will take more than just him and Three Rock to handle. This type of fire is called a campaign fire. Fire Country accurately portrays just how deadly this type of flame can be, and it leaves audiences on the edge of their seats.

What Is a Campaign Fire and How Is It Different?

There is a wide variety of wildfire types, terms, and statuses (or stages of control) that firefighters have to understand. After all, you don't want to send a small group of firefighters to an out-of-control fire, right? Where does that put a campaign fire on the spectrum of stages? And what exactly is a campaign fire? According to the Government of Northwest Territories, a campaign fire is a wildfire of "such size, complexity and/or priority that requires a big team, lots of investment, and a long period of firefighting time to bring the wildfire under control or put it out." How scary is that? A campaign fire can take several days or weeks to suppress.

This type of fire is also commonly referred to as a project fire. Since a campaign fire is so complex and huge, it takes numerous elite firefighters to handle it. Preparing to put out a fire of this magnitude requires high resource commitment, significant expenditure, and prolonged suppression activity. In Fire Country, it was not until day six that the fire was at only 25% containment.

How Does 'Fire Country' Handle a Campaign Fire?

Bode and the other firefighters in Fire Country have fought plenty of fights with the raging flames throughout Season 1 and into its second season. However, it's not until the ninth episode of Season 2 that Three Rock battle against a campaign fire. Said fire is quickly spreading towards the base camp, and if it continues past the camp, it could kill a population of at least 55,000. How does Three Rock handle this monstrous disaster? The episode begins with Bode and the other firefighters scraping dead leaves and twigs. There are other firefighters picking and hacking away at branches as well. Dead leaves and branches easily catch on fire, especially when ash in the wind comes in contact, so moving these things away from the fire will potentially prevent the fire from spreading.

Three Rock has been dealing with this fire for two days, and it's already overwhelming them. Station 42 joins forces with Three Rock, creating a large group of both prison firefighters and elite firefighters to fight the flames, said large group is split up into smaller ones to deal with different tasks. That way, one group can take over for another group that has been injured. Some firefighters were dousing the flames with water from hoses, slowing it down to buy the teams scraping the vegetation time. Dead trees will also be cut down or blown up to prevent any further spread as well. With the fire quickly spreading, Cal Fire and Three Rock followed it. They take periods of mandatory rest, meaning they set up a camp in the woods to regain their strength rather than going home. After all, they can't fight a fire if they're constantly tiring themselves out. We saw that this can create a sense of camaraderie between firefighters working together. This was the cause of some friction between Sharon (Diane Farr) and Vince (Billy Burke) when Sharon left to fight a campaign fire and got close to Liam (Jason O'Mara).

It was not until the 44th day (over five weeks) that Three Rock and Cal Fire contained about 65% of the fire. After that, the winds shifted and drove the rest of the fire back. Of course, Fire Country isn't always accurate with how a fire is portrayed or handled since it is a drama series with a focus on character. Viewers get to see how they handle the fire initially, but not as it gets closer to being contained. Still, Fire Country did not disappoint in representing what a campaign fire is and how a team of firefighters can handle it.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

