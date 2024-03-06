The Big Picture Gabriela's birth mother, Roberta, will make an appearance in Fire Country with an eager desire to reconnect with her daughter.

Gabriela was on the fence about inviting her mother to her upcoming wedding, but it seems she heeded her father's words because the role has been cast, TV Line has revealed. Paola Núñez will play Roberta, Gabriela's birth mother and Manny's ex-wife in Fire Country. Roberta is described as dazzling, bright, bold, and beautiful. Effusive, persistent, strong-willed, and not one to keep quiet — but also with a certain elegant charm — she is eager to reconnect with the daughter she barely knows. She will make her first appearance in the episode set to air on May 3rd once the show is back from hiatus.

Viewers didn't know much about Roberta in the first season but with Gabriela's upcoming nuptials, it was only natural she would come up. Gabriela was not receptive to the idea of inviting her to the wedding because she left them when Gabriela was young, something that was hard for her to get over. While in conversation with his daughter, Manny pleaded with Gabriela to go easy on Roberta, who Manny said didn't walk out on Gabriela but on Manny. At the time, Manny was in a bad place and proved impossible to live with, something that he acknowledged himself.

Apart from the stress of the upcoming wedding, Gabriela will have a lot of emotions to deal with given that her ex-boyfriend -- who she appears to still be in love with -- is back in town, and that has brought up confusing feelings. Manny feels like Gabriela is slipping away from him for her new family courtesy of her relationship with Diego. Roberta's reappearance all these years later is bound to bring up complicated feelings for Gabriela, who grew up thinking she was the reason her mother left, and those feelings are not easy to get over.

What Has Paola Núñez Been In Before?

Núñez's latest role was in Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher. She played the role of Dr. Allesandra Ruiz, the girlfriend and colleague of one of the Usher children, Victorine. She has extensive TV credits, beginning her career in Mexican media at the age of 12. She had roles in high-profile projects like The Purge and Resident Evil. She was also seen in Bad Boys for Life and is expected to have a role in the upcoming Bad Boys 4.

Fire Country returns to CBS on March 15. Past episodes are streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

