Now in its sophomore season, Fire Country has been taking off like wildfire. Airing weekly on CBS with a Paramount+ encore, the fire-fighting series has built a strong fan base for itself in a short time. Series star and co-creator Max Thieriot left his long-running series SEAL Team to make this firefighter drama, and so far it's a move that's proven itself successful. But what do the real-life heroes at the firehouse say about Fire Country? Well, it's complicated.

What Is 'Fire Country' About?

Fire Country takes place in the fictional Edgewater, a town set in the forested mountains of Northern California. Up there, a convict fire camp called Three Rock works alongside the local Station 42 to protect their town, all while the inmates serve out (and shave time off) their sentences. The main inmate, Bode Donovan aka Bode Leone (Thieriot), grew up in Edgewater, where his parents (played by Billy Burke and Diane Farr, who previously played a firefighter on Rescue Me) serve with Cal Fire as higher-ups in the organization. To make matters even more complicated, his best friends (played by Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer) also serve alongside his folks, who initially consider them more family than their own son.

The heart of Fire Country is the idea of personal responsibility and redemption. As Bode works hard to restore the relationships he broke years ago, he falls in love with diver-turned-firefighter Gabriella Perez (Stephanie Arcila), who just so happens to be the daughter of his own mentor/chief Manny (Kevin Alejandro). Of course, not all goes as planned, and Season 1 ends with Bode back in prison for the time, only to get out about six months later to find that Gabriella has moved on without him. It's been a bumpy ride for Bode and the crews of Three Rock and Station 42, but one we can't help but return to week in and week out. But just because general audiences enjoy the hit drama series doesn't mean that the real-life Cal Fire appreciates the on-screen representation.

'Fire Country' Isn't Always Accurate

According to the Los Angeles Times, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection hasn't been particularly impressed. Cal Fire director Joe Tyler wrote in an email after the show's first trailer was released in May 2022, "This television series is a misrepresentation of the professional all-hazards fire department and resource protection agency that Cal Fire is." From the trailer alone, the real-life firefighters weren't pleased with CBS's attempt to bring Cal Fire stories to life. "I want to emphasize that we were not involved in the creation or production of the show, and we do not endorse the series," Tim Edwards, a Cal Fire union president, added in his own email. "We have spoken with our legal team, and we cannot prevent the series from airing or using the Cal Fire name."

It's hard to pinpoint what exactly the folks at Cal Fire had an issue with. If it's the inmate fire camp program, well, that's been something that's been going on since World War II, when firefighters were in short supply and inmates were tapped to help out with certain tasks. Additionally, inmate firefighters (who are seriously vetted before being allowed to join up with a fire camp) are four times more likely to be injured in the field than non-inmate firefighters, which becomes clear whenever you watch an episode of Fire Country. It's dangerous work, to be sure, but the kind that saves lives in the end.

"When all these laws were implemented, not even sending these low-level inmates to jail, you start to get people that were multiple offenders with violent crimes into these [fire] camps," Edwards revealed to the LA Times. "That’s a risk not just to my members and the captains, but to the general public." Of course, Fire Country itself tackles that very issue with the character of Sleeper Hadley (Grant Harvey) in Season 1, whose presence becomes a major danger to Three Rock. If anything, it seems like Fire Country got that part of it right, albeit in a highly fictionalized way. Eventually, the Cal Fire union representative went on to watch the first episode of Fire Country, though he criticized that too, particularly Bode's ability to get away with breaking the rules.

Not All Firefighters Are Against 'Fire Country'

Of course, not every firefighter has responded poorly to Fire Country. In fact, one Reddit user, who identifies herself as "Chief Durham," claims to have served with Cal Fire for just over 30 years, wrote immensely positive weekly reviews of the show on the platform during its first season (albeit correcting some minor mistakes the show makes). "One of the things the writers, directors, producers and actors definitely get right with this show is the camaraderie," Durham wrote when reviewing the tenth episode, "Get Your Hopes Up" (via Reddit). "The whole second family concept. That is SO real in CAL FIRE." She went on to write about how firefighting can create such a strong bond with other people, and how Fire Country excels at exploring just that. No doubt that can cause some interpersonal issues between characters, something the show's second season has begun to explore.

Additionally, Fire Country has some impressive minds working on bringing the series to life. One of the behind-the-scenes folks involved is consultant Jeff Snider, who worked for decades as a firefighter before retiring. "If we see something and we go, 'OK, we would never put our boots that way,' for example," Snider told the LA Times. "They go, 'OK, great, hang on. Let’s change all those boots. Let’s make sure this looks right.'" Of course, not every suggestion is taken into account, but according to the retired firefighter, those involved in the production of Fire Country are willing to learn all they can about fighting real fires.

Snider believes there's a very distinct reason that Cal Fire got so up-in-arms about the fictionalized TV drama. "Just in general with firefighters, we are very good at finding the flaw with each other," Snider went on to explain. "I was jokingly saying, 'If you take five random firefighters and put them in front of a fire service training video, they’ll tear it apart' ... we are pretty ruthless." Durham corroborated Snider's comment in the aforementioned Reddit post, noting that she even does so when critiquing the CBS series, despite being a fan. Nevertheless, the initial strong anti-Fire Country stance from Cal Fire proved enough to blemish the show's reputation before it aired a single episode.

Max Thieriot Wants To Share His Childhood Experience on ‘Fire Country'

Series star and co-creator Max Thieriot, who is still hoping to expand the world of Fire Country, was surprised by Cal Fire's response to the Fire Country trailer. "I think I was more surprised by how quickly they [weighed in] without having seen anything," he told the LA Times, “and how the opinion came very fast off of a trailer that’s cut together to bring in an audience." In October 2022, Thieriot told Variety that the show was inspired by his childhood experience watching inmate firefighters in his Northern California hometown. "It was normal, everyday life for me," the actor noted. "Seeing conservation camp crews work alongside the highway and on the fire lines driving around. Then I realized folks that aren’t from up there, specifically, didn’t really know this was a thing a few years ago."

Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano noted that the show isn't always striving for accuracy: "I know we are making an entertainment show. It’s not a documentary. We do our absolute best." Thieriot added, "My biggest goal and hope that people will take away from this show is you get to see two different groups of people," and that "these inmate firefighters and your blue-collar rural firefighters... come together with one goal, one purpose." Even if Fire Country isn't the most accurate show in the firefighting arena, it excels at bringing people together.

Fire Country airs Friday nights on CBS and is available to watch on Paramount+.

