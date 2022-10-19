CBS has rewarded its top three most-watched new shows of the year with full-season orders. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd scored massively impressive viewership numbers, becoming the three most-watched scripted shows not only at CBS but across the major broadcast networks. All three shows recently premiered on the network less than a month ago, with each airing not more than three episodes so far; regardless, their impressive numbers have been enough to convince the brass at CBS that they are deserving of a long-term investment.

Of the trio, Fire Country racked up the highest numbers drawing an audience of 8.26 million for each of the two episodes which have aired since its debut on October 7. It also recorded the best 7-day viewership for CBS since May 8, 2020. Additionally, the show also crushed streaming numbers set by 2018's Magnum P.I. remake of the beloved Tom Selleck-led crime drama series. Following closely is East New York averaging 7.37 million viewers for each of the three aired episodes from its premiere on October 2, to date. The show is also the most-watched scripted show of the Sunday line-up of programs and also had the highest number of African-American audience. Coming in at third place is So Help Me Todd which had the earliest premiere date of the three on September 29 and scores an average of 6.48 million viewers for each of its three episodes. The legal drama is also doing well on streaming becoming one of the most streamed shows on Paramount+.

“CBS is off to a tremendous start this season," said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment in a statement. Further adding;

"We are thrilled to have the three most-watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters, and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week. We thank the talented casts, executive producers, and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to our CBS programming teams for shepherding these series to success. We are delighted to give them well deserved full season orders.”

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot as a young convict, Bode Donovan who hopes to earn early parole by participating in the Northern California firefighting program. The show also stars Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr and is created and executive produced by Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater.

East New York follows newly installed Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) as she employs creative methods to fight crime in the titular working-class neighborhood where she comes from. The show also stars Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, and Elizabeth Rodriguez and is produced by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn both of whom co-wrote the pilot episode.

So Help me Todd has Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) taking on the titular character, a private investigator who is the black sheep of his family and reluctantly accepts to work at his family's law firm where he frequently ruffles feathers with his overbearing mom. Marcia Gay Harden, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, and Inga Schlingmann also star in the show written and executive produced by Scott Prendergast.

All three shows in addition to airing weekly episodes on CBS are also available to stream on Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS app.