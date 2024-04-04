The Big Picture Fire Country returns with a bang - a firenado threatens Edgewater in Season 2 Episode 5.

Sharon anticipates danger as the firenado forms, while the crew tries to understand its origins.

The episode promises drama in personal relationships, with a special focus on Eve and Manny's story.

A massive emergency seems like an appropriate way to return from a hiatus for Fire Country. A fire tornado is coming to Edgewater in Fire Country Season 2 Episode 5 threatening everything and everyone on its path. A sneak peek courtesy of TV Line offers a closer look into the emergency that has been baptized: firenado. The clip offers context on how it comes about, how big it can be, and where it is headed. At every turn, the information revealed seems to make a bad situation worse.

The clip opens with firenado forming in the distance. From afar, no one can tell what it is. Sharon (Diane Farr), however, has experience with all different kinds of fire emergencies. This might not be the first time she has seen one. She acknowledges that is a bad thing. But how does a fire tornado form? Station 42 has the same question. Eve (Jules Latimer) asks and Vince (Billy Burke) replies, "Burning embers from the chemical plant fire must have blown up the hill and started a secondary fire that gets sucked up in the coastal winds."

A firenado is not a unique occurrence. Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) reveals she has seen a video of another one in Redding and, if that was any indication, this one could become massive and destructive. "In training, they showed us that fire tornado in Redding; It spanned football fields, winds up to 165 mph," Gabriela teases. Finally, the clip reveals what's at stake. Based on the speed and direction of the tornado, it is heading directly toward the Leone home. Fire Country's showrunner Tia Napolitano teased the reaction firenado received, saying, “From the second we pitched ‘fire-nado,’ everyone’s eyes just lit up. We decided, ‘Let’s come back with a bang!'”

"This Storm Will Pass" Will Have More Treats

While the firenado is the episode's spectacle, there will be other developments, especially in personal relationships. The flipped ambulance carrying Diego (Rafael De La Fuente), Bode (Max Thieriot), and Cara (Sabina Gadecki) will be the trio's haven as firenado rages outside, but inside will not be as calm as one would expect. It is a great place for drama to boil over and that was exactly what the creators were gunning for. “We loaded up that ambulance for drama,” teased Napolitano.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Napolitano teased a development in Eve and Manny's (Kevin Alejandro) rocky relationship.

“The high-stakes emotional storytelling that happens in that story, in Smokies, is some of my favorite work that we’ve put on the air. I’m so proud of it. They’re both passionate about the men doing this work and in redemption stories. They’re both down for the cause, so they’re both able to fight to save the crews they work with in a refreshing way. That’s a long way from where we started them in [the season premiere]."

Watch the episode this Friday at 10 PM ET on CBS. Stream past seasons on Paramount+ in the US, and check the clip out on TV Line.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

