Ring the alarm! Gear up for a behind-the-scenes look at one of CBS’s hottest dramas. As Fire Country roars back onto screens with its upcoming Season 3, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot). Inspired by Thieriot’s real-life experiences with Northern Californian wildfires, the series follows Donovan as a young convict who seeks to return to the path of redemption by joining a prison firefighting program. But to get his life back together, he’ll have to face his past demons all while going against the wildest of fires.

Set in the fictional town of Edgewater, despite its Northern California backdrop, Fire Country isn’t primarily shot in the States. Filmed across multiple locations outside of the country, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the series. Season 3 of Fire Country officially premieres on Friday, October 18 at 9|8c on CBS and Paramount+. In the meantime, check out the filming locations for Fire Country.

Where Is ‘Fire Country’ Supposed to Take Place?

Close

Fire Country is set in Northern California, one of the most wildfire-prone areas on the planet. It’s also home to the dedicated team at Cal Fire, the very folks who battle these raging infernos. Like the show’s setting, Northern California, and California as a whole, has been dealing with rising temperatures, making the vegetation even more likely to catch fire and spread faster than in previous years.

Several factors contribute to the spread of these wildfires. The vegetation below 3,000 is especially dense, which means fires can grow rapidly, particularly when the wind and terrain are just right for disaster. Add to that the above-average temperatures lately, and you’ve got a recipe for an extremely high fire risk expected to last all year. These harsh, real-world conditions set the stage for Fire Country’s intense backdrop.

As the show portrays, Cal Fire is constantly working to stop wildfires from turning into full-blown catastrophes. They’ve ramped up their fire prevention efforts through projects like wildland engineering, vegetation management, fire education, and law enforcement. Their day-to-day tasks range from clearing brush, performing prescribed burns, inspecting defensible spaces, mapping fire hazards, and planning for emergency evacuations. And just like in Fire Country, when disaster strikes, Cal Fire is there, often taking the lead and providing crucial support.

Where Is ‘Fire Country’ Filmed?

Anmore, Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Image via CBS

The Village of Anmore, nestled just north of Port Moody and hugging the shores of Indian Arm, is a stunning natural haven. With nearly 100 parks and natural spaces, including the Buntzen Lake Reservoir, it mirrors the lush, forested vibes of Fire Country’s fictional Edgewater. But Anmore isn’t just a scenic backdrop; one of the buildings plays host to Fire Country’s very own Station 42, the firehouse home base for the brave Cal Fire crew. And if this picturesque village looks familiar, it’s because this region has also served as the filming location for Smallville, Supernatural, and The X-Files.

Fort Langley, Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Image via CBS

Fire Country’s charming town of Edgewater comes to life in the historic Fort Langley, situated along the south bank of the Fraser River in Metro Vancouver. Steeped in 19th-century history, Fort Langley was once home to the Hudson’s Bay Company and features a classic wooden fort with 12 structures, a grassy orchard, and a serene waterfront. Its old-world aesthetic gives Edgewater that rustic, moody vibe audiences see on screen. Like Anmore, Fort Langley has a bit of star quality itself, having also served as a backdrop for shows like Riverdale and Once Upon a Time.

Rio Dell, Humboldt County, California, USA

Image via CBS

In Fire Country, audiences can spot gorgeous aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue in Rio Dell. While most of the filming happens in Canada, these scenic views show off Northern California’s natural beauty, from ancient redwoods, and pristine coastlines, to endless parks. With its mild weather, affordable locations, and flexible permits, Rio Dell is a filmmaker’s dream.

Vancouver Film Studios, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Image via CBS

When Fire Country isn’t filming outdoors, the show shoots its scenes at the Vancouver Film Studios, specifically for scenes that include Edgewater’s restaurant, bar, the local hospital, or the characters’ homes.

Why is ‘Fire Country’ Filmed in Canada?

Image via CBS

In the film industry, Canada is known by its nickname “Hollywood North,” thanks to their filming hotspots in Toronto and Vancouver. These cities are go-to stand-ins for major American locations, with British Columbia often doubling for places like Seattle or San Francisco. Meanwhile, the wide-open landscapes of Alberta and Manitoba are a favorite for Western sets in Texas. One of the big reasons for Canada’s appeal is its price point. Filming up north is considered much cheaper than in the U.S. due to the stronger U.S. dollar. It’s a win-win for filmmakers looking for backdrops without breaking the bank.

Is the California Conservation Camp Program Real?

Image via CBS

Yes, the California Conservation Camp Program is very real. In Fire Country, a young convict joins the program, and that storyline is based on an actual initiative run by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The program’s mission is to support emergency response efforts - everything from wildfires and floods to rescues in state programs. These camps are minimum-security facilities staffed with correctional officers who supervise participants around the clock, whether they’re working on environmental projects or fighting fires. Although the show dramatizes aspects of the camp for creative purposes, Fire Country spotlights the program’s contribution to the state’s firefighting efforts, all while helping protect California’s communities.

What Is ‘Fire Country’ About?

Image via CBS

Fire Country is a blazing tale of redemption, following young convict Bode Leone (Thieriot) who joins a high-stakes firefighting program in hopes of shortening his prison sentence. Thrust into the heart of California’s wildfires, he teams up with seasoned firefighters and fellow inmates, tackling not just the flames but the demons of his past. As he battles the raging infernos, he’s also fighting for a fresh start and a chance to mend fractured relationships with friends and family.

Who Is in the ‘Fire Country’ Cast?

Image via CBS

Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a former baseball prodigy whose promising career was derailed by a serious injury and substance abuse. After a tragic accident involving his sister, Bode, now weighed down by guilt, escapes his hometown and finds himself in a life of crime. Looking for a fresh start, he joins the Cal Fire program, where prison inmates get a chance to fight wildfires.

Kevin Alejandro plays Manny Perez, the dedicated fire captain running the Cal Fire program and father to Gabriela Perez, played by Stephanie Arcila. Gabriela is Jake Crawford’s girlfriend, with Jake (Jordan Calloway) being Bode’s old buddy and a second-generation firefighter stationed in Edgewater. Jules Latimer’s character, Everly “Eve” Edwards, is a tough Cal Fire team member and Bode’s former friend. Billy Burke plays Vince Leon, Bode’s dad and a veteran firefighter, while Diane Farr takes on the role of Sharon Leone, a seasoned firefighter promoted to Cal Fire Division Chief.