The Big Picture Show co-creator, Tony Phel,an plans to shake things up with the series, hinting at possible spin-offs and expanded storylines.

Fire Country focuses on redemption and second chances for inmates in a firefighting program, drawing in over 5 million viewers with its dramatic premise.

Phelan believes that procedural shows like Fire Country provide comfort and escapism for viewers, offering familiarity and ease in a long-running series.

Fire Country began its second season with an explosive premiere episode, and incorporated a six month time jump in the process. Show co-creator Tony Phelan stated that it was time to "shake everything up" on the series, and has been going into detail about the prospect of building out the franchise into spin-offs and expansion series, similar to the likes of Law & Order, NCIS and CSI. Speaking to Variety, Phelan was trying hard not to give away anything too concrete regarding expansion plans for the show, but admitted there would need to be full backing from the creative team and commitment to ensure it worked, with Morena Baccarin's proposed solo series a key example.

“Because people respond to this small town and the people who are there, there are more stories to tell. We’ll have to play it by year. I don’t feel like we would ever want to capitalize on the show if we weren’t fully committed to the idea behind it. You have to know that there are enough stories to fill 22 episodes in a season to build out that franchise. Also, you want to create a world in which these characters can interact with each other, but they’re not totally isolated in their little bubble.”

The series revolves around Bode Donovan, a young convict with a troubled past. Seeking redemption and a reduced sentence, Bode joins a firefighting program in Northern California, which pairs prisoners with elite firefighters to combat massive wildfires. This program offers inmates a chance at redemption and the chance to shorten their sentences through dangerous service, confronting their own demons and getting a second chance. The series has been a big hit with viewers already, regularly earning over 5 million viewers.

Why a 'Fire Country' Spin-off Would Be Successful?

Close

Procedural shows are doing very well with audiences, perhaps because people like being around familiar characters and finding a sense of long-form escapism after a day at work. The beauty of that means a long-running series can offer hundreds of hours to eager viewers.

“People like the comfort and the ease of coming home after a hard day and not having to choose what they’re going to watch,” Phelan adds. “Shows that do 22 episodes a season for a couple of years, there is an ease to them, and you really do get to see these characters in all sorts of different situations. So there’s a familiarity and a comfort to it.”

New episodes of Fire Country drop every Friday at 9PM on CBS.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama

Watch on Paramount+