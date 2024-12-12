After an outstanding sophomore season, Fire Country came into Season 3 with all the tools at its disposal to continue its solid run. Unfortunately, this season has been anything but, and after a certain point, one has to wonder if it is intentional. In just seven episodes, the third season of the firefighting drama has sent Manny (Kevin Alejandro) back to Three Rock in a major step back, destroyed Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela's (Stephanie Arcila) relationship in a way that feels beyond repair, and had Genevieve (Alix West Lefler) choose to leave Jake (Jordan Calloway) to live in Idaho.

Fire Country's latest episode, "False Alarm," almost feels like a slap in the face to fans. Genevieve wants to stay in Idaho with Rick (Adam Aalderks) for good, which seems to be the show's way of just trying to write her off. It is absolutely infuriating to see this happen after Jake and Gen finally became a family. Additionally, Gabriela is clearly still suffering from severe depression symptoms, but the only person who can see this is her father, whom she doesn't want to be around at the moment. The most baffling choice is that Jake and Gabriela's separate low points come together for a truly bizarre storyline, in which the two characters hook up at the end of the episode.

Jake and Gabriela's Hookup is a Regression for Both 'Fire Country' Characters

Apparently, it was too much to hope for that Fire Country had left Jake and Gabriela's relationship in Season 1 and allowed them to become close friends and coworkers. At this point, Fire Country seems to be unable to think of anything to do with Gabriela that isn't throwing her in the middle of unnecessary romantic drama. At first, it is nice to see Jake and Gabriela at the bar together, opening up to each other about their misguided frustrations with Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) and confiding in one another about what they are going through.

Fire Country apparently can't let Gabriela have a single, nice platonic moment with anyone this season because she hooks up with Jake almost immediately after. This is a huge regression for both characters. Jake clearly feels insecure about his ability to be a good father to Gen, but instead of fighting for her like he should, he gives up and falls back to a relationship that is long past its expiration date.

If Fire Country is trying to show that Gabriela is struggling with her mental health through destructive and self-sabotaging behaviors, the show has already done this. It is way past this, and everything else that the show is doing to this character just feels cruel. Now, it feels like the show is just trying to punish Gabriela and turn fans against her instead of actually telling an important and nuanced story through her experience with depression. It's time to get Gabriela help and to finally put this storyline to bed.

'Fire Country' Season 3 is Ruining Every Good Dynamic Among Its Characters

It's already obvious how this is going to go: Gabriela and Jake are going to keep their hookup a secret, whether or not they do it again. Bode is going to find out, and then there's going to be an explosive rift between him and them that lasts for the rest of the season while he dates Audrey (Leven Rambin). Eventually, Bode and Audrey will break up due to his continued feelings for Gabriela, and Audrey will transfer to another fire station. Gabriela and Bode will get back together, and Jake and Bode will become friends again.

Fire Country has become extremely predictable in its third season, and it's hard to believe that this is the same show that delivered episodes like "This Storm Will Pass" and "No Future, No Consequences" last season. Here are some of the relationships that Fire Country Season 3 has ruined so far: Manny and Gabriela, Bode and Gabriela, Jake and Gen, and now, likely Jake and Bode as well. Last season, Fire Country did an infuriating back-and-forth about Gen's parentage. After Cara's (Sabina Gadecki) death, the show leaned heavily on the possibility of Bode being Gen's father before revealing that he wasn't. Just when Jake and Gen became a family, Rick showed up and ruined everything.

Now, Genevieve wants to stay with Rick for some reason. It's a disappointing and bizarre message for Fire Country to have her choose someone she barely knows over the father that she originally chose just because they share biology. Fire Country has handled serious topics in the past and has done so well. Now, though, the show is being reckless and irresponsible in its portrayal of Gabriela's depression and the take-back of Jake's adoption of Gen. This is more than just a cringe-worthy hookup for the show — Fire Country is choosing drama over good storytelling and what is best for its character's arcs, and it is incredibly disappointing.

