The Big Picture Family drama takes center stage in Fire Country, as Bode meets Gabriela's mom, Roberta, in Season 2, Episode 8.

The introduction of Gabriela's mother, Roberta, brings new challenges to Three Rock and potential drama to the storyline.

Roberta's interactions with key characters like Gabriela, Manny, Diego, and Bode will shape her future in the show.

On Fire Country, family is at the core of the show's narrative. It doesn't, however, portray a rosy version of what the ideal family is supposed to be, as conflict rises from all corners. The characters typically emerge stronger and closer, but it's usually a trial by fire — pun intended. Prepare for more family drama when Gabriela's (Stephanie Arcila) mother, Roberta (Paola Nunez), comes to town. New images tease an interesting development as Roberta and Bode interact, something Max Thieriot said would lead to more drama as they talk about Gabriela. "There's some interesting conversations to be had, for sure," Thieriot teased in an interview with TV Insider. "I think in Season 3, we could potentially have really cool stuff that could include her."

Roberta's introduction is tied to Three Rock, which has its share of troubles following the inmate breakout in "Alert the Sheriff." The episode introduced Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey, and it also highlighted the public's reaction to the breakout, with vigilantes rising to take charge. Matters will go from bad to worse in Fire Country Season 2, Episode 7, "A Hail Mary," when public perception of the camp flips. The official episode synopsis teases trouble, reading, "The future of Three Rock is in jeopardy as public opinion of the camp grows increasingly negative."

There's a concerted effort to shut the camp down, and some people must be convinced that nothing like what happened before will happen again. To that effect, Three Rock hosts Edgewater's 22nd Annual Firefighters' Ball to impress the governor (Catherine Lough Haggquist) and save the camp in Episode 8, "It's Not Over." Roberta makes a surprise appearance during this ball, throwing Gabriela and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) for a loop.

Who Is Gabriela's Mother?

Nunez plays Roberta, Gabriela's mother and Manny's ex-wife. Little is known about her apart from the fact that she left Manny when Gabriela was younger. Gabriela blames Roberta for abandoning them and even considered not inviting her to her wedding. The images show her interacting with several characters, including Diego (Rafael De La Fuente) and Bode. Thieriot teased that Bode is struggling to stay away from Gabriela, and if Roberta is one of those intuitive people who nothing gets past, she will see the story playing beneath the surface.

Her interactions with Gabriela, Manny, Diego, and Bode will define her future in Gabriela's life, including being invited to the wedding. We can also expect to learn what she has been doing and why she is at the Gala.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

