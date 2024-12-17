When Jared Padalecki was cast as Camden in Fire Country, the role came with some good news for fans of the actor and the franchise. He would play a SoCal firefighter who notices the raw talent in Bode and seeks to nurture it. The character's arc concludes in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 8, as Camden returns to SoCal to deal with some personal issues after Bode's graduation. Camden was initially set to appear in three episodes, with the potential for a spinoff based on the character. Padalecki shook up the show, and when asked if there have been any changes to allow Padalecki to appear in more episodes of Fire Country Season 3, showrunner Tia Napolitano confirmed to TV Insider that Camden's arc was done for the season, saying,

"We won’t see him this season, but the door’s definitely not closed. He was just a delight of a human, just a wonderful person and a wonderful actor. And that character was so fun. I thought he really brought something special to the show.”

This might be disappointing news for viewers who hoped to see more of the character or actor when Fire Country resumes in 2025. If everything goes well, Padalecki will lead a Fire Country spinoff based on his character. The actor extended his deal with CBS studios, teasing good things for the spinoff yet to be greenlit. Details about it have yet to be revealed, but we should learn more if the show gets an official update.

Prepare for More 'Fire Country' in 2025.

Fire Country and the entire CBS scripted roster go on break for the holidays and will return in early 2025. Season 3, Episode 9 airs on Friday, January 31, 2025, and Napolitano teased a continuation of the previous episode that left the characters in peril. "It’s mostly a direct pickup. I mean, it isn’t an episode where you can really skip time," she said. The showrunner added:

"You want to be in that pool, you want to be in that fire, you want to be with Manny. We have a lot of questions of how we will ever pull everyone out of this situation. And it’s a freight train, man. The premiere is just a freight train.”

Napolitano also teased the return of several characters, including Luke Leone (Michael Trucco) and Francine (Katie Findlay), Eve's ex. "We’ll see some Katie. Katie will be back. Katie’s great," she said. Meanwhile, Walter (Jeff Fahey) returns to cause some more trouble. "We’re going to continue to get into the Leone legacy business. We’re going to see Walter, we’re going to see Luke, just lots of Leone family messiness, more family lore, family history, brotherly dynamics between Luke and Vince, which are so great," Napolitano said.

Fire Country Season 3 resumes on January 31, 2025. Catch up on Paramount+.

