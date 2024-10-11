Fire Country Season 3 will feature a different kind of former inmate firefighter. There's Bode, who left the camp in Season 2, and a new character, Audrey. She is like the female version of Bode but has more outside experience. Leven Rambin was cast as Audrey for a recurring arc in Season 3. She is gritty and tenacious, having multiple tattoos and a prison record. She is also a gifted musician whose empathy one cannot see until they know her. CBS released a first-look image of the character who appears in Episode 2. The official logline for "Firing Squad" below teases an excellent opportunity for Bode and the new character.

"Bode receives a life-changing opportunity that could impact his future as a firefighter, and Leven Rambin guest stars as Audrey, a former fire camp inmate."

The image shows Audrey sitting on a chair while staring ahead. She looks unapproachable in her demeanor. Audrey wears a blank look on a face that's neither inviting nor repellant. She crosses her arms to reveal some of her tattoos, and based on this presentation, it is clear why people might make assumptions about her. But according to how she's described, she might be a great person who will win over the hearts of viewers and other characters.

What Audrey Could Mean for 'Fire Country' Season 3.

Audrey arrives at a time when Bode is struggling with freedom. He had gotten used to having every aspect of his life dictated by the correctional system, and being suddenly responsible for his own life is a bit much. Audrey has been where Bode is before; she can be a great mentor for him. While this is unconfirmed, she could also be Bode's love interest for Season 3. Given Max Thieriot's comments about Bode's thoughts on Gabriela's wedding, it doesn't seem like they are getting together. Thieriot told Collider that Bode "believes that Diego is a great partner," so he didn't stop their nuptials.

Fire Country's showrunner teased a very different season as Bode's world expands. "We finally get to see Bode out after wanting it since the pilot. It’s such a long time coming, and the fun of getting to see him in places where all our characters have been this whole time will be a fresh engine for Season 3, and a really fun, aspirational place for us to tune in every week," Tia Napolitano told TV Line.

Watch Rambin's debut episode on CBS on Friday, October 25, at 9 p.m. Catch the season premiere next Friday, October 18, at the same time and network. Catch up on Paramount+ in the US before new episodes return.

Fire Country Release Date October 7, 2022 Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Seasons 2 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Main Genre Drama

