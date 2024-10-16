Fire Country will have several guest stars in Season 3. One of the most impactful is Leven Rambin's Audrey. She is a former inmate firefighter with whom Bode forms a relationship. Series creator and star Max Thieriot talked to Collider's Christina Radish about the upcoming season and what viewers can expect. The star also spoke about Leven's appearance in Season 3, which is set to begin in Episode 2, "Firing Squad." He talked about the character's presentation, interactions with Bode, and how she fits into Bode's story.

"We have a lot of interaction on the show," Thieriot began, previewing how much viewers will see of Bode and Audrey. "She comes in as an inmate who is trying to get hired by Cal Fire, just like Bode and, is trying to earn a spot in this program and make that transition that is not super easy. While a lot of these characters understand Bode and they know him, none of them can really fully relate because they haven’t lived the life that he’s lived, and her character really can," the star addded of the circumstances behind the character's appearance how she and Bode form a bond.

Bode Meets Someone Who Understands Him In 'Fire Country' Season 3.

Image via CBS.

"They are so similar in that way. It’s one of those things where you can tell somebody, but if you haven’t done it, you don’t know. And she’s done it," He continued. "She adds a really unique and fun perspective. She has so many different layers to her, as a character, and what Leven can play, as an actress, is remarkable. Her character is someone who is a little bit hardened by the system and fiery, no pun intended," Thieriot said, collaborating with the description shared when the character was first announced and her appearance in first-look images of Audrey in Fire Country Season 3. He added:

"She’s witty and sassy and is just so different from other characters that Bode is involved with on the show, which just adds a really fun dynamic."

Thieriot praised Rambin's performance as Audrey and expressed excitement about the character's debut. "I don’t wanna give away too much about what happens down the road, but I couldn’t be more excited to have her on the show. She’s an incredible actress. I would say that she just adds so much to this world and so much to Bode’s life as well," he said.

Watch Rambin's Fire Country debut in "Firing Squad" on Friday, October 25—season 3 premieres on CBS this Friday, October 18, at 9 pm. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US before new episodes return.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+