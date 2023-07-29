They say if you play with fire, you’re going to get burned, and that is the truth for some of the characters from the Jerry Bruckheimer-helmed CBS Drama, Fire Country. Some of these characters are absolutely beloved. But unfortunately, some of them are annoying, at best.

Despite some good intentions, some of these characters can’t seem to break out of their own ways, and as such, they are simply the worst. That said, in this lineup of interesting figures, we get to see where everyone’s favorite firefighting heroes land: are they on a throne of gold or a throne of lies?

10 Bode Donovan

While he is technically the main character of the show, Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) is the most bothersome character of the entire cast. He may come off as well-intentioned, but he is careless, reckless, and willing to risk everything of himself (and those around him) to prove he really is good.

It is one thing to be truly good-hearted, it is another thing entirely to simply want to be seen as such. The latter is Bode’s problem. While he may want to do things for others, he only does so because he believes he has something to prove to the world around him. He makes more of a mess than anything else, and because of that, he is just a genuinely dreadful character.

9 Rebecca Lee

Another character who seems decent for a moment, acting as an attorney to help inmates, Rebecca Lee (Fiona Rene) is just a convict looking out for herself. While she briefly gets into a relationship with Bode, she realizes it will go nowhere because of his lack of investment, and she is devastated when he ends it.

Her career as a defense lawyer was abruptly ended when she was arrested and booked for an incident of drunk driving. And despite some intentions for good with the Cal Fire program, she regularly failed to maintain her sobriety, which Bode helped hide. Ultimately, she dies in the line of duty, and while it is devastating, her character is not really missed.

8 Luke Leone

The younger brother of Vince, Luke Leone (Michael Trucco) serves as an operational communications director for the Cal Fire program. He previously served as a firefighter working in active fires, gaining him respect in the industry as well as some bumps and bruises along the way.

He comes across, at least initially so, as a playful and endearing individual. When given time to know him, though, it is revealed that this is simply a facade, and he doesn’t really care about anything or anyone but himself.

7 Alex Shawcross/Collin O'Reilly

Serving as the newest member of the Cal Fire team, Collin O’Reilly (Zach Tinker) is a bit of a questionable character right from the beginning. He seems overly inquisitive of other teammates, he seems to have information that he couldn’t (or at the very least, shouldn’t) have normally, and he is just shifty.

As it turns out, Collin is actually Alex Shawcross, the son of an absolute firefighting legend. After a series of sketchy events and getting caught in a lie by Bode, it is revealed that Alex, along with hiding his true identity, was also hiding the fact that he was the serial arsonist. He demonstrates that he is just awful.

6 Gabriela Perez

She is a good and tender-hearted individual, but she still struggles to find her place. Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) is the daughter of the Cal Fire program captain, Manny Perez. She has a true heart of gold and a genuine desire to help, but she is often conflicted with her romantic intentions, and that gets her in trouble.

To her detriment, she can never seem to figure out her feelings for those around her, and because of that, she ends up causing relationship problems for herself. She loves Jake, but she develops feelings for Bode, and that causes a whole host of issues. She has a great heart, but she needs to learn what (or who) it is that she truly wants.

5 Jake Crawford

A real all-American-boy type, Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway) is someone that everyone loves, for the most part. He is kind, he is friendly, and he truly brings the best out of everyone. Despite all of this, he struggles with feelings of guilt because of what he did to Bode’s sister years prior.

He used to be romantically involved with Bode’s sister but dumped her on her birthday, which caused a chain of events that led to the car crash that killed her. He has some skeletons in his closet, this is true, but unlike some of the other characters, he truly does have good intentions.

4 Eve Edwards

She's far from being the best but also far from being the worst. Eve Edwards (Jules Latimer) is just trying to make her place in the world by doing the work that she loves and being with the people she wants to be with. While Jake is her best friend, she is beginning to question that, as well.

She feels that Jake does not share anything about himself with her, which makes her feel like he knows everything about her, but she doesn’t know him at all. She desperately wants to do good and she wants to find love. Despite her attempts, she is often left missing the mark, and we feel for her.

3 Manny Perez

He is the captain in charge of the Cal Fire program of inmates enrolled to fight fires. Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro) is the father of Gabriela. He is a man who desires good for all those around him, especially for Bode, who he feels he can relate to because of his own troubled youth. He wants to help Bode turn things around positively like he did for himself.

Manny serves as a guiding light of wisdom to his crew, and specifically to Bode. A far cry from Alejandro's turn as a medium and practitioner of magic in True Blood, Manny genuinely wants to see Bode turn his life around and provides every opportunity for that. Manny proves that he can put aside the personal issues and feelings he may have and demonstrate his care and support for others.

2 Vince Leone

He might be rough around the edges, and he might have made some mistakes in the past, but Vince Leone (Billy Burke) is simply a man who loves his family and wants what is best for everyone. Despite some harsh words to Bode in the past, he loves Bode and wants to see him succeed.

Vince is the Battalion Chief of their town of Edgewater, and despite the many battles he has fought, the toughest has been with Bode. After the death of his daughter, for which he blamed Bode, he was so overcome with anger and sadness he ordered that Bode leave and never come back. When Bode shows back up, however, while he shows upset, it is clear that Vince still loves Bode.

1 Sharon Leone

She is not just Bode’s mother, but really, she is the mother to the entire town of Edgewater. She loves and cherishes everyone there and cares for every one of them with her whole heart. Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) is truly the most loved and loving character throughout the entire series.

She is a board member of the Edgewater fire stations and has been fighting fires for many years while supporting and loving her family and those of the community. There is no one more kind-hearted than Sharon and no one more deserving of the label of the kindest character of the show. She is likely one of the main reasons the show has been renewed for another season, and she truly demonstrates that sacrificial love is real, and she sets the bar in such a way that will make the world want to be better, as she is better.

