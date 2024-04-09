The Big Picture Morena Baccarin shines as Mickey Fox in sisterly drama, connecting Fire Country to small-town themes and family conflicts.

Introducing estranged sisters Sharon and Mickey adds depth and drama to the storyline, hinting at a chance for reconciliation.

Edgewater's charm and small-town essence make Fire Country a thrilling mix of mystery, action, and drama in the upcoming episode.

Morena Baccarin debuts as Mickey Fox on Friday's episode of Fire Country. When the news of a potential spinoff got out, it was teased that Mickey would have a connection to Station 42 through the Leones, but it wasn't clear how that would happen. In a new video courtesy of TV Line, we finally learn that Mickey is connected to the Leones through Sharon (Diane Farr) and that they are estranged sisters. That would not have been an easy guess, given that they are wildly different down to their last names. This relationship is an avenue for the show to explore more small-town themes, including family and conflict.

The reason behind the sisters' falling out is unclear, but it will affect how they interact. In the video, viewers can see some weirdness between the characters, something Baccarin teases, saying that they had tried to stay in touch over the years, but it didn't work. The episode will not be all fighting and scratching between them, but it will offer an opportunity to mend their broken relationship. "I said some really awful things to you, and I'd like a chance to be a sister to you again -- a better sister," Sharon tells Mickey.

Edgewater and Small-Town Existence Are The Attractions

Fire Country prides itself on exploring the charms of a small-town existence. As evidenced by this new revelation, everyone in small towns is connected on some level, which creates a warm feeling but also means there is potential for drama to blow over. In the upcoming episode, an inmate escapes from Three Rock, leading to a manhunt for them when they murder police officers. Max Thieriot directs the episode and teases a little bit of everything. The episode will have its work cut out as it introduces a new character, and sets up a potential spinoff while delivering an entertaining hour of Fire Country. "Turns into a little bit of thriller, mystery, action, drama, and of course there's a little bit of fire," teases Thieriot.

Speaking to TV Insider about exploring small towns, executive producer Tony Phelan knew the spinoff must keep that aspect, so introducing the sheriff was a great choice. Below is what he said.

"And also just to expand Edgewater, our town, in terms of the different people who live there and there are so many opportunities for public service up there. Just when we were doing our research on these little towns up in Northern California, you really see this great civic spirit that I think the audience has reacted to positively, and looking for different ways of showing that is something that really excites us. Because really what it’s about is you’re protecting your neighbors."

Catch the episode this Friday at 10 PM on CBS. Catch on Paramount+.

