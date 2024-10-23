Although Sheriff Country won't be debuting anytime soon as it has joined the 2025/2026 TV season, fans won’t have to wait for long to see Morena Baccarin’s Mickey, who will lead the Fire Country spin-off. Mickey is set to return to Fire Country once again, and soon, as revealed by executive producer Tia Napolitano, who also hinted at how that will happen. Fans may recall that the sheriff was introduced in the Season 2 episode "Alert the Sheriff" as Sharon’s (Diane Farr) estranged sister with the tension between them palpable.

In a chat with TV Insider, Napolitano said of Mickey’s comeback to the firefighting universe ahead of Sheriff Country's debut:

“We’re still finding how Mickey comes back into our world, but it has to be organic and tied to Sharon, but tied to a little bit all of our characters and especially Bode (Max Thieriot). There will be story purposes for why she’s in our world and what we’re giving her before we officially launch her for Sheriff Country Episode 1. So it’s very exciting.”

Mickey may not be the only one from the upcoming spin-off who will appear in future episodes of Fire Country as Napolitano suggested as much, but there’s “nothing set in stone yet.” Co-created by Thieriot, who also leads the series, Fire Country is currently on its third season which premiered on October 18, 2024. In addition to Thieriot and Farr, the main cast includes Billy Burke, Jules Latimer, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Kevin Alejandro.

A 'Fire Country' Spin-off To Be Set In Edgewater

Close

It’s common knowledge that a potential spinoff for Jared Padalecki‘s Camden, informally titled Fire Country: Surfside, has been in discussion, but more concrete news is yet to be unveiled. Nevertheless, Napolitano spoke of expanding Fire Country’s universe with a follow-up set in the original series’ town, Edgewater. In the EP’s words:

“What’s great is to know Edgewater is to love Edgewater, and we get to see more Edgewater. It’s so geographically specific and small town specific and there’s going to be another spinoff set in the same world, so it can be multifaceted. We can send characters back and forth. It just feels like we’re layering this beautiful world and bringing a lot more texture to every week here at Fire Country and every week on Sheriff Country, too.”

New episodes of Fire Country Season 3 air on CBS. Catch up on Paramount+.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila , Diane Farr , Billy Burke , Jules Latimer Seasons 3 Writers Max Thieriot , Tony Phelan , Joan Rater

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+