Fire Country has mastered the art of the cliffhanger, with the fall finale leaving most characters in perilous situations. Our first look at the midseason premiere finds the Chezem Valley fire still blazing while the lives of many characters remain on the balance, and they must rely on themselves to make it out. Fire Country Season 3, Episode 9, "Coming on Hot," comes in hot as Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin) fight to save themselves while Manny (Kevin Alejandro) risks his freedom for his daughter. Meanwhile, Eve (Jules Latimer) tries to keep her relationship with her father, Elroy (Phil Morris), from degrading further. CBS released some images from the January 31 episode that preview the concerted efforts to save Eve's family ranch. Below is the official logline.

"With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves; Manny risks his freedom for his missing daughter; and Eve tries to protect her father and their family’s ranch."

The Fire Rages On 'Fire Country' Season 3, Episode 9.