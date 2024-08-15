The Big Picture Fire Country has become a hit on CBS, dominating Friday night views and streaming numbers.

The show recently debuted on Netflix, quickly rising to the third spot in the rankings.

A spin-off with Jared Padalecki is in the works, and the highly anticipated Season 3 premieres on October 18.

For the past two years, Fire Country has cemented its place as a standout in network television programming, emerging as a cornerstone of CBS’s lineup. The gripping firefighting drama has not only dominated Friday night viewership but also consistently garnered significant streaming numbers, proving its wide appeal. Earlier this month, the series expanded its reach even further with its debut on Netflix, where it has quickly caught the attention of a whole new audience.

As of Wednesday, Fire Country has firmly planted itself in the upper echelon of Netflix’s rankings, holding the third overall spot for several consecutive days. Interestingly, Netflix currently only offers the first season of Fire Country, despite the fact that two seasons have already aired on CBS. The timing of this release seems strategic, as it could serve as the perfect primer for viewers before the show’s highly anticipated third season premieres on CBS this fall. By the time new episodes start airing, the series could very well have an even larger fanbase, bolstered by its strong presence on Netflix. We've seen plenty of evidence of older shows growing in popularity via Netflix, but for series still airing, a new way to get different sets of eyes on the product is always welcome.

What is 'Fire Country' About?

Image via CBS

Fire Country follows Bode, a young convict with a troubled past, in hopes of reducing his prison sentence, he volunteers with the California Conservation Camp Program. Things suddenly change when he is assigned to his hometown in Northern California where he works alongside old friends and former convicts, while he faces the ghosts of his past. The series cast some actors at the top of their game including Max Thieriot as Bode, Kevin Alejandro as Manny, Jordan Calloway as Jake, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela, Jules Latimer as Eve, Diane Farr as Sharon, and Billy Burke as Vince along with a slew of recurring stars.

A spin-off is reportedly in the works which will be based around Supernatural star Jared Padalecki. The Walker alum has signed up for a three-episode arc in the upcoming third season, with reports stating that he's being lined up to head his own series within the franchise. In addition, Morena Baccarin will lead her own show following her debut in Season 2, and soon after, Sheriff Country, was picked up for the 2025-26 season.

Fire Country Season 3 premieres on October 18. The first season is currently playing on Netflix.