Fire Country Season 3 has a lot of surprises in store when it returns in January 2025, some of which Tia Napolitano, the showrunner of the acclaimed series, has teased to TV Insider. However, she also confirmed that several characters will make a comeback in the new episodes, in particular, Francine and Vince’s brother, Luke Leone. The former is portrayed by Katie Findlay, who joined the show in 2022 in the recurring role, while Michael Trucco has portrayed the latter since September 2022.

Discussing Findlay’s return, Napolitano told TV Insider, “We’ll see some Katie. Katie will be back. Katie’s great.” She then said of Trucco’s return, adding the potential appearance of Jeff Fahey’s Walter Leone:

“I love Michael Trucco. We’re going to continue to get into the Leone legacy business. We’re going to see Walter [Fahey], we’re going to see Luke, just lots of Leone family messiness, more family lore, family history, brotherly dynamics between Luke and Vince, which are so great.”

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios, Fire Country remains one of the most cherished shows from CBS despite the mixed reviews it gained upon its debut. The action series has aired forty episodes so far, with its final episode of the year having been broadcast on Friday, December 13. It stars quite an extraordinary ensemble, including Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Billy Burke.

‘Fire Country’ Season 3 May Explore More of Eve & Francine

Speaking of Findlay, viewers are getting to know a lot about her character’s ex-girlfriend, Eve (Latimer), as the show progresses. Besides the family stuff, Eve’s past has been explored and will continue to be, which therefore involves Francine, and because of this, Napolitano assured fans that the door isn’t closed on the duo’s story, saying:

“I love that Francine is from her past, and it really feels like the door isn’t closed, that they broke up over a misunderstanding, and it really feels like in Episode 6 with the eagles, that chemistry is still there. It just feels exciting. It feels like we’re really filling out Eve’s life in a beautiful way.”

Fire Country Season 3 midseason finale aired on Friday, December 13. Previous episodes are available to stream on Paramount+. The show will return next year, but in the meantime, do stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

