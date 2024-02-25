The CBS drama Fire Country follows convict Bode Donovan, played by Max Thieriot, who is also the series' co-creator, as he battles both his past mistakes and fires in a prison-release program in his hometown. Like fellow convicts working alongside him, Bode aims to redeem himself and start fresh, made all the more difficult by the fact that his father is the fire chief. The series premiered in 2022, and after its success, it was renewed for a second season, which premiered in February 2024.

Over the course of its first season, Fire Country proved to be a compelling drama, mixing the life-and-death situations of fires and other rescue missions with the personal drama of Bode's family. At its best, with the most high-ranking episodes on IMDb, the series presents incidents with high stakes for both civilians and the members of Cal Fire alike, while also putting its characters at the center of its storytelling, whether they're making major mistakes or doing their best to better themselves and move forward.

22 'I Know It Feels Impossible' (Ep. 22)

A mudslide threatens Edgewater in the season finale “I Know It Feels Impossible,” with Freddy’s (W. Tré Davis) visiting family, including his baby daughter, among those in danger. Bode was finally up for parole, and after testing positive for drugs, he was determined to convince everyone Sleeper (Grant Harvey) had set him up. Meanwhile, Eve (Jules Latimer) hooks up with someone working with the state attorney’s office in an investigation into Three Rock.

“I Know It Feels Impossible” was an exciting conclusion to Fire Country’s first season, and it wrapped up some of the season’s biggest storylines. But it also ended on a cliffhanger, much to fans’ disappointment, resulting in the lowest-rated episode. It was difficult to watch Bode take the fall for someone else and end up back in prison, but it was also in line with his character, despite his flaws and mistakes, he was always putting others first.

21 'The Fresh Prince of Edgewater' (Ep. 2)

In “The Fresh Prince of Edgewater,” Bode asked to be transferred due to his ties to Edgewater. His father, Vince (Billy Burke), who was also the fire chief, wanted Bode sent back to jail, as he considered Bode to be a liability and was bothered by his rogue behavior and struggle with obeying commands. Meanwhile, the crew worked to protect the town from a lightning storm, and flashbacks showed the dynamic between Bode and his late sister, Riley (Jade Pettyjohn).

When Bode’s fellow convicts learned of his ties to Cal Fire, they called him “The Fresh Prince of Edgewater,” hence the episode title. While not one of the strongest episodes of the season, it was still a good one, with hints about Bode's past and a look at the dynamics between him and his family. The episode also proved Bode’s dedication to working in the program, just not in Edgewater.

20 'Watch Your Step' (Ep. 19)

An underground fire for a coal walk got out of control at a wellness retreat in “Watch Your Step,” and a new inmate firefighter joined the team; a drug dealer named Sleeper, Bode’s former roommate in prison. Sleeper’s dealing caused problems for the crew, just as Bode feared would happen, especially when Troy (Riley Davis), who had been clean up to that point, relapsed and overdosed. Meanwhile, Eve was diagnosed with PTSD.

Bode’s concerns about Sleeper in “Watch Your Step” were understandable, and he ended up being right, but not before making some mistakes along the way, and not before Sleeper was able to do plenty of damage. But those weren’t the only missteps in the episode, as Gabriela’s feelings for Bode got in the way of her judgment and led to her lying to her father. And although it seemed Freddie was making a mistake in trusting Sleeper, it turned out he was keeping an eye on him.

19 'Where There's Smoke...' (Ep. 3)

In “Where There’s Smoke…” the crew responded to a call in a remote forest, where they encountered a man willing to go to extreme, violent lengths to protect his illegal weed operation. Two teenagers fell victim to him, followed by Vince and Jake (Jordan Calloway), who he held hostage. Manny (Kevin Alejandro) and Bode set out to save them, which helped to repair the rift between Bode and Vince, and Bode revealed information about Riley before her death.

“Where There’s Smoke…” went deeper into Bode’s feelings about Riley’s death as he blamed himself, and, as a result, continually replays the night in his head. The episode also showed more of the family dynamics, with Vince and Sharon at odds over whether Bode can even make a positive change in his life. In contrast, Manny had faith in Bode and pushed him to move past his mistakes, and despite Bode’s flaws, his actions proved he’s really caring at heart.

18 'Get Your Hopes Up' (Ep. 10)

The station itself was in danger in “Get Your Hopes Up” after a box truck crashed into it, causing a power outage and fire. Charlie (Tom Pickett), who was set to be paroled and applied to work at Cal Fire, was pinned underneath a fire truck. Meanwhile, Gabriela admits to Jake that she had feelings for Bode, Sharon (Diane Farr) became eligible for a kidney transplant and Vince convinces Meg’s (Hilary Jardine) family to drop their lawsuit.

“Get Your Hopes Up” was a harrowing episode for the whole station. With the episode centered on the station, it provided a great opportunity to examine each character, showing how they handled a crisis with their own people in their own territory. Fire Country as a whole is a show about second chances, and that theme was demonstrated best in this episode with Charlie in particular, while Jake, despite largely being presented as more of a villain, showed his softer side.

17 'You Know Your Dragon Best' (Ep. 13)

In “You Know Your Dragon Best,” a forest fire threatened a group of environmentalists protesting the construction of a housing development, while Cal Fire tried to contain it. Bode also celebrated his 30th birthday, while Jake learned that if Bode donated his kidney to Sharon, he would be sent back to prison to recover and would be unlikely to be able to return to Cal Fire, leading him to reveal he was also a match.

Despite the tension between Bode and Jake throughout the series, and their feelings for Gabriela, “You Know Your Dragon Best” forced Bode to accept that Jake was one of Sharon’s best options for her transplant. It was also a great redeeming moment for Jake. Despite his issues with Bode and his initial choice not to reveal he was a match, his honesty was helpful to both Sharon and Bode, even if Bode didn’t like it.

16 'Work, Don't Worry' (Ep. 4)

After a sky bridge collapsed during a wedding, the crew participated in the search and rescue mission in “Work, Don’t Worry,” leading to Vince getting trapped in the rubble. As a result, Sharon was forced to choose whether to save him or other trapped people, and she chose the others, forcing her and Bode to consider the very real possibility of losing him. The episode ends on the cliffhanger of Sharon collapsing.

The collapse presented a chaotic circumstance in “Work, Don’t Worry,” with personal stakes for more than one member of Cal Fire. Sharon being faced with the choice of whom to save first was harrowing and heartbreaking, but it was easy to understand why she put other victims’ lives, especially a large group of them, ahead of Vince’s, proving how capable she was at her job in the face of personal tragedy.

15 'Pilot' (Ep. 1)

The pilot episode of Fire Country introduced audiences to convict Bode, who was serving prison time for robbing a man at gunpoint. In search of redemption and a shorter prison sentence, Bode joined a fire department’s prison-release firefighting program, which pairs experienced firefighters with people in similar situations as Bode, but was troubled to find the program was based in his hometown of Edgewater in Northern California, a place he wasn't eager to return to.

The pilot of Fire Country introduced the series’ compelling plot and interesting characters, especially Bode, with his troubled past and desire to move forward with his life, and despite that past, Bode was presented as a likable character who was easy to root for. His trepidation at arriving back in Edgewater set the stage for conflict involving his past, but that wasn’t the only source of drama, as the department struggled with concerns over the budget and paying for much-needed new equipment.

14 'Happy to Help' (Ep. 7)

In the aftermath of a cleanup, an elderly homeowner insisted that the convicts not be allowed to touch her things in “Happy to Help,” but it wasn’t up to her. She accused Bode’s crew of stealing an expensive designer watch in “Happy to Help,” and the culprit was ultimately revealed to be Manny, who took it to help with financial trouble. The Cal Fire crew also handled a carbon monoxide leak.

“Happy to Help” dealt with the way people perceive each other, notably, how the convicts of Cal Fire were viewed by others around them. It was no surprise that after an expensive piece went missing, they were the prime suspects. And although Bode himself was tempted to take the watch and other expensive items, he demonstrated his willingness to move forward and do the right thing by not only resisting, but by confronting Manny.

13 'At the End of My Rope' (Ep. 20)

An explosion at an abandoned mine required the help of Cal Fire in “At the End of My Rope,” and Bode was forced to make a difficult decision. With Bode’s parole looming, Freddie encourages him to stay out of Sleeper’s affairs. In prison, Bode served as Sleeper’s right-hand man for some time, and Sleeper was out for revenge against Bode for ending that arrangement. Meanwhile, Vince and Luke’s (Michael Trucco) father, Walter (Jeff Fahey), visits.

Fire Country is as much about Bode and his past as it is firefighting jobs, and as the first season came closer to its end, one of those figures from his past, Sleeper, became a larger problem. He proved to be ruthless, and he also gave the audience a glimpse of what Bode used to be like. “He taught me everything I know,” Bode said of Sleeper, hinting at the kind of person Bode was before turning his life around.

12 'Backfire' (Ep. 21)

In “Backfire,” a private firefighting company started a backfire to protect a high-end winery, but when it was in danger of getting out of control, Cal Fire was called in to help. Meanwhile, Manny accepted the offer to run a private fire company himself, only to change his mind later. With Bode's parole on the horizon, he tested positive for drugs, but it seemed likely that Sleeper had set him up.

“Backfire” was the penultimate episode of the season, with numerous plot threads coming together leading into the finale, while also looking ahead to Season 2. The backfire was a reminder to Manny of the offer on the table for him, but also of how different the priorities would be and what the risks were. The episode was also proof of how toxic Sleeper was to the group and how much damage he was able to inflict in a short amount of time.

11 'Get Some, Be Safe' (Ep. 5)

A panicked horse wouldn’t leave a burning barn during a vegetation fire, complicating things for the crew in “Get Some, Be Safe.” Meanwhile, Vince’s brother Luke surprised him with a visit, and the cause of Sharon’s collapse at the end of the previous episode was revealed that she was suffering from kidney disease and hoped to get into a clinical trial to treat it. A romance began to blossom between Bode and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila).

The family dynamics get more complicated in “Get Some, Be Safe,” with Sharon’s relief at having Bode back impacting her decisions when it came to treatment for her kidney disease. It was also sweet to watch Bode and Gabriela get closer and their relationship unfold, and the episode also showed a softer side to Vince. Despite his strained relationship with Bode, it was easy to see how worried he was about Sharon.

10 'Like Old Times' (Ep. 6)

IMDb Rating: 7.8

In “Like Old Times,” Bode and Jake set their differences aside to save a hiker who had fallen off of a steep cliff while trying to take a selfie, and the only way to get to her was to repel down, something Jake and Bode had plenty of experience with, as they used to do as a hobby. Sharon also ultimately was honest with Bode about her kidney condition, and he was desperate to help in any way he could.

“Like Old Times” was an emotional episode. It was a great look at Bode’s character. Despite his issues with Jake, his priority was someone in need of help, and on top of that, he was willing to do anything to help Sharon, even going so far as to offer to donate his own kidney to her. Sharon, for her part, was a typical mother and only wanted Bode to be on his best behavior.

9 ' A Fair to Remember' (Episode 14)

In “A Fair to Remember,” as the crew enjoyed the town fair, including Jake and Cara (Sabina Gadecki) on their first date, they became involved in rescue efforts after a ride malfunctioned and spun out of control, sending pieces of metal flying and resulting in numerous injuries. The incident also brought up difficult memories for Gabriela, causing a panic attack. Meanwhile, Sharon received the news that she would be proceeding with a kidney transplant.

Of course, the Cal Fire crew didn’t get to just enjoy a fun day out, and what a first date it ended up being for Jake and Cara. “A Fair to Remember” was an intense episode, with the scene of the fair in chaos. Similar to other episodes drudging up the past for certain characters, this one was difficult for Gabriela in particular and showed the impact not just that the past can have, but on the present, too.

8 'My Kinda Leader' (Episode 16)

In “My Kinda Leader,” the crew was called in to assist with a wildfire that got out of control in a neighboring county, and Bode clashed with the county’s fire superintendent. Meanwhile, Bode was mourning Rebecca (Fiona Rene) and questioned what he could’ve done differently but also blamed Manny for her death due to his absence that day, and Sharon’s kidney transplant was delayed. The episode ends with a cliffhanger, as Sharon reveals Jake was suspected of arson, and may have set fires in the past.

“My Kinda Leader” was an exciting, action-packed episode. It was also an emotional one for a grieving and angry Bode especially, and although he continued his streak of reckless behavior, it was all in the name of saving as many lives as possible, no matter the risk. But the biggest moment of the episode was Sharon’s revelation that the evidence from the arson pointed to Jake, a disappointing outcome after his more selfless acts like deciding to be Sharon’s kidney donor.

7 'Mama Bear' (Ep. 11)

In “Mama Bear,” a former inmate firefighter had a grudge against Sharon and returned seeking revenge, and the community held a fundraiser for Sharon and an event to test people to find her a potential donor match, which was a massive success with huge turnout. Meanwhile, Manny finally admitted that his financial struggles had led to a gambling addiction. The episode also featured an original song performed by star Billy Burke.

“Mama Bear” showed how tight-knit the community was in Fire Country, with many of them willing to help Sharon, including Bode. The series frequently showed how much Bode loved his mother, and this episode was no exception, from him getting tested to be a potential kidney donor for her to his worry when he came upon her crashed bike, plus the relief to discover she wasn’t the one driving it.

6 'Two Pink Lines' (Ep. 12)

A fire started after a skywriting plane crashed in “Two Pink Lines,” leading Bode and the inmates of Cal Fire to work alongside a civilian station as it spread, and a new inmate joined the station, whose father was a well-known firefighter. Meanwhile, Jake tells Eve he was a match for Sharon’s kidney transplant, and Bode and Gabriela’s relationship became strained after the events of the previous episode, when Bode nearly killed the man who threatened Sharon.

Like the previous episode, “Two Pink Lines” showed flares of Bode’s temper. So, as easy as it was to want Bode and Gabriela to get together, it was also easy to understand her hesitation, but the tension between the two also provided one of the most poignant moments of the episode, as Gabriela encouraged Bode to change and do better for himself rather than for her. But it wasn’t the only source of tension for Bode, as Sharon refused to let him donate his kidney to her, despite being a match.

5 'Bad Guy' (Ep. 8)

When the crew was called to aid in the rescue of two siblings in a car hanging off a bridge after a hit-and-run in the mid-season finale “Bad Guy,” the incident reminded Vince of Riley’s death in a car accident, compromising his judgment. Meanwhile, Manny’s gambling problem escalated, to the point that it began to affect his performance at work, and Vince told Sharon he was the one who informed the board of her kidney condition and not his brother Luke.

“Bad Guy” ended the first half of the season on a compelling note, with a rescue that hit too close to home for Vince. He was still grieving Riley, and the situation was a stark reminder of how she died, and in a heartbreaking moment, he admitted to hating Bode. The episode was an emotional one overall, and it was a fitting way to end the first half of the season, while also looking forward to the rest of it.

4 'No Good Deed' (Ep. 9)

The mid-season premiere “No Good Deed” was told partly in flashbacks in the midst of an internal investigation into the events of the mid-season finale. During the rescue of two siblings in a car hanging over a bridge, Bode ignored orders and went in the car, where he became trapped as it fell into the water. Gabriela rescued Bode and resuscitated him, and they found the hit-and-run driver, who was gravely injured and ultimately died as a result.

“No Good Deed” was one of the highest-rated episodes of the season, and it’s easy to see why. It was a compelling episode with great insight into all the characters. In Bode’s case, the episode, as well as the one before it, demonstrated his tendency to be a “loose cannon” who sometimes ignored protocol and the chain of command. But those same traits also showed Bode’s selfless nature.

3 'Off the Rails' (Ep. 18)

In “Off the Rails,” Cal Fire responded when a train hit a prom party bus, and the train’s hazardous cargo threatened to make the job even more dangerous. Meanwhile, Eve’s stress from everything she had been through caught up with her and led to reckless behavior. Country singer Kane Brown guest-starred as Robin, a train-hopper who helps injured people. Meanwhile, Manny was offered a position as CEO of a private fire company which protected wealthy people’s property.

The situation in “Off the Rails” was one of the most dangerous the crew faced. But one of the episode’s most compelling and realistic stories was Eve’s. After responding to a number of calls, being in danger herself and seeing a colleague die, it all started to take a toll. As she was struggling, things were looking up for Bode, with an upcoming parole hearing and his relationship with Gabriela.