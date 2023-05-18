All is not well for Bode (Max Thieriot) ahead of the Season 1 finale of Fire Country. Things were looking up as he was only one day away from his parole hearing and he and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) finally made things official. Then, the world came crashing down around him when he was told he failed his drug test at the end of Episode 21. Now, there's probable cause to send Bode back to prison even though he knows he kept clean. Collider can exclusively unveil a new clip from the finale of the CBS hit drama that shows Bode telling Gabriela the bad news.

Upon initially seeing Bode en route to her next job, Gabriela is happy to see him and discuss what's next after his big parole hearing. When he confronts her with the news, however, all the joy is drained away. He's convinced that Sleeper (Grant Harvey), his old cellmate who spread drugs throughout the prisoners in the firefighting program, found a way to dirty his drug test after Bode ratted him out, ruining any chances of Bode being released. No matter what happens though, Gabriela believes him and vows to stand by him whether he makes it out or not, showing the bond they've grown throughout the course of the first season. Unfortunately for him, her father and the chief overseeing the program, Manny (Kevin Alejandro), isn't convinced of Bode's innocence, making the fight for freedom all the more difficult for him.

Bode's story has thus far been one of redemption as he's proven himself a dependable and upstanding inmate as a member of the prison release firefighting program. It hasn't been the smoothest ride confronting the wildfires of Northern California, especially with Sleeper rearing his ugly head and a serial arsonist running around, but it's one that fans have been eager to take part in on CBS's new primetime slate. The finale could upend all the work he's done to prove he's on the straight and narrow, but the crew will also be facing major catastrophe as they work to combat a mudslide heading toward Edgewater.

Image via CBS

RELATED: CBS Reverses 'S.W.A.T.' Cancelation, Renewing it for Season 7

Who Makes Up the Crew of Fire Country?

A second season is already in line for Fire Country after it became one of broadcast television's most-viewed new series, but it's unclear when that could happen considering the ongoing WGA strike. Thieriot not only stars but serves as a series writer and co-creator alongside Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. The series is based on some of the SEAL Team star's own experiences and serves to give a nod to the dangers firefighters face every day on the job. Starring alongside Thieriot, Arcila, and Alejandro are Diane Farr, Billy Burke, and Jules Latimer.

Fire Country will air its Season 1 finale on May 19 at 9 p.m. CT/ET. Check out the exclusive clip below.