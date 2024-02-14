The Big Picture Season 1 of Fire Country ended with a shocking twist that sees Bode taking the fall for his friend Freddy's wrongful conviction case, landing himself back in prison.

Bode's sacrifice demonstrates his growth throughout the season, as he goes from being selfish to becoming a leader and hero willing to make sacrifices for his friends.

Bode and Gabriella are no longer together in Season 2, and promos suggest Gabriella has moved on with a new character named Diego. The two may face rough times if Bode is released from prison.

In 2022, the breakout firefighting drama Fire Country premiered on CBS, with a subsequent release on Paramount+. The show starred SEAL Team veteran Max Thieriot, who co-created the series alongside Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, as well as a host of other cast members such as Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, and Diane Farr. The show's first season ended with a shocking twist that will no doubt affect the series deeply and set our heroes up for some interesting conflicts moving forward. With Fire Country returning this Friday, here's what you need to remember about where we left off heading into Season 2.

'Fire Country' Takes a Dark Turn at the End of Season 1

Fire Country begins with convict Bode Donovan (Thieriot) volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program where the prisoners of Three Rock work alongside members of Cal Fire Station 42 to better themselves and their community. Unwillingly, Bode (whose real surname is Leone) is taken to the Northern Californian town of Edgewater, which is where he grew up––and also where his parents, Shanon (Farr) and Vince Leone (Burke), live. Because of the accidental death of his sister in a car wreck, Bode is estranged from his parents, especially Vince, who wishes his son would've died instead. But throughout Season 1, Bode mends the fences with his folks, his former best friend Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway), and even begins a new relationship with his Three Rock chief Manny Perez's (Alejandro) daughter, Gabriella (Stephanie Arcila).

But in the Season 1 finale, "I Know It Feels Impossible," everything changes for the worse. After dealing with an inmate from his past named Sleeper (Grant Harvey), Bode thought he was rid of the drug-dealing firefighter for good. But Sleeper had Bode's clean urine sample swapped out for a bad one, just in time for his parole hearing. But before he can get there, Bode, fellow firefighter/inmate Freddy Mills (W. Tré Davis), and the Three Rock/Station 42 crews are called in to help with search and rescue at a landslide just outside of town. One of the victims is Freddy's fiancé Cookie (Katrina Reynolds) and their baby, who end up making it out alive. Bode and Freddy are nearly killed in another mudslide but miraculously make it out.

Later, at Bode's hearing, he appeared ready to explain himself with a well-prepared statement, which he read to Manny. Manny finally comes around, believing Bode's innocence just before the hearing is about to begin. With his family, friends, and Gabriella all present, Bode made the hard choice to name himself guilty of drug abuse and distribution, knowing that it would send him straight back to prison. The season ends with Bode being sentenced back to prison, telling Gabriella to leave him behind. But just because Bode is carted off doesn't mean Max Thieriot is leavingFire Country.

Bode Takes the Fall to Save His Friend in 'Fire Country' Season 1

So, why does Bode take the fall? Well, when investigator Melody Herrard (Brittany Bradford) shows up to talk to Bode prior to the hearing, everything changes. Melody reveals that Bode has been named a part of a drug game at the Three Rock camp, and because of that, his friend Freddy's wrongful conviction case has been pushed aside. Freddy has been named Bode's right-hand man in the Three Rock drug ring (presumably by Sleeper), and as a result, will not be freed. Because of this, Bode decides to take the fall for Sleeper's actions, which allows Freddy's case to resume.

Freddy is released from Three Rock soon after, reunited with his bride-to-be and their son, though devastated at having lost Bode in the process. But Bode is incarcerated yet again, once more estranged from his family and separated (potentially forever) from Gabriella. This leaves everyone involved devastated, especially since Bode had worked so hard to improve his circumstances, become a better man, and get out. Vince and Sharon especially take it hard, after they too have fought to move on from Bode's past drug addictions. Though Bode himself is clean and hasn't done anything since his time in Three Rock, hearing him confess to these crimes isn't exactly what anyone expected walking into the parole hearing.

Despite Bode's conviction, his willingness to take the fall for Freddy speaks more to how he's grown throughout the first season of Fire Country. From what we know of Bode's past, he was once incredibly selfish and generally numb to the plights of others. He left behind his family, his friends, and even his name when he first left Edgewater, but in his time with Three Rock, Bode has become a leader and something of a hero, one willing to make a sacrifice play if it means saving his friend. Bode may not feel like a hero, but his actions prove him to be one.

Are Bode and Gabriella Still Together in 'Fire Country?'

The short answer here is no. The way the season ends, Bode tells Gabriella to move on from him and to go and live her own life. With Bode in prison, there's likely no way for them to see much of each other, and with how heartbroken Gabriella was by Bode's "revelation," it seems possible that she would want nothing to do with him in Season 2. Furthermore, what we have seen of Season 2 via promos and trailers seems to imply that Gabriella is trying to do just that, move on. She can be seen in the promotional materials for the new season with another guy, presumably Season 2 newcomer Diego (Rafael de la Fuente).

After how long it took for Bode and Gabriella to admit their feelings for one another in the first season, here's hoping that Season 2 doesn't prolong the Bode/Gabriella dance for too long. While we don't know how long Bode will be in prison (though hopefully not long, this is still a procedural after all), chances are once he gets out, things will be rough between the two of them, especially if she's moved on to someone else. We do know that Season 2 picks up six months after the end of Season 1, so with that in mind, anything could've happened in the meantime.

Where Do We Leave Off With the Firefighters at Three Rock and Station 42?

As for everyone else, Three Rock Chief Manny Perez recently broke up with Nozzle CEO Faye (Rebecca Mader), who owns the private firefighting company, deciding to stay at the prison camp and help other convicts better themselves. Cal Fire firefighter Eve Edwards (Jules Latimer) continues to be "undatable" after a sexual encounter with Melody Herrard, the same investigator who convinced Bode to lie about his involvement in the drug trade. Vince's brother Luke (Michael Trucco) offered Sharon one of his kidneys, with no strings attached, which she gratefully accepts. Sharon and Luke don't go into surgery in Season 1, but Season 2 will no doubt address the issue.

In an interesting turn of events, we also learn that Cara, Bode's ex-high school girlfriend and Jake's current girlfriend, actually had a daughter at nineteen. Though at this point, Cara isn't sure if her daughter, Genevieve, is Bode's child or not. This doesn't seem to have strained things between her and Jake, but it's a revelation that has been a long time coming since Cara returned to Edgewater. While we don't know anything more than that, knowing that he potentially has a daughter on the outside might give Bode enough reason to fight his wrongful conviction and get out of prison once and for all. It would certainly change the dynamic of the show.

How Will Bode's Incarceration Change 'Fire Country' Going Forward?

Bode's sentence to prison drastically changes the tone and scale of Fire Country. A show meant to be a firefighting procedural is venturing into the prison drama category. With Bode being in prison for six months by the time Season 2 starts, there's a lot of time and material to be covered in the new season of Fire Country––which is also setting the stage for a Morena Baccarin-led spin-off. For one thing, Bode being incarcerated means that he's isolated and alone. There's no Freddy with him in prison, and on top of that, he no longer has the daily support of his friends, family, or girlfriend. Even if some of them believe he is innocent, it doesn't change that Bode still has to live on the inside.

"Season 1 has so much of him wanting to get out and make amends and earn back the love and respect of his dad and his family and his community and all these people," actor Max Thieriot revealed about Bode's arc in Season 2. "This season is much more about him wanting to earn that love for himself and find what that other thing is in his life that pushes him, that really sets him free emotionally in a way." Hopefully, Fire Country won't keep Bode in prison for too long and these charges will be cleared up soon, so we can get back to what we love most about this show: watching the Three Rock crew fight fires.

Fire Country returns to CBS on Friday, February 16 and can be streamed on Paramount+.

