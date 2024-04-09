Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Fire Country Season 2.

The Big Picture Cara's sudden death in Fire Country Season 2 will have major ramifications for the characters moving forward.

Bode and Jake's relationship will be tested following Cara's death due to their complicated history and romantic entanglements.

Bode must stay on the right path for his daughter's sake after Cara's death, despite the uncertainty surrounding Genevieve's parentage.

It's not often that a hit procedural series like Fire Country kills off an important character. Sure, tragedy often plagues these sorts of first responder shows, but given that the main cast has been safe from any permanent damage thus far, we weren't too worried. But the sudden death of Cara (Sabina Gadecki) in Season 2's "This Storm Will Pass" is a seriously tough pill to swallow, and feels like it came out of nowhere, even if the entire episode centers on Bode (Max Thieriot) and Diego's (Rafael de la Fuente) attempts to keep her alive. Cara's death is bound to have some major ramifications for the folks at Station 42 and Three Rock going forward. With Season 3 of the hit CBS series already announced, we know that an episode like this will continue to affect the story well into the next season.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Seasons 2

Cara's Death in 'Fire Country' Season 2 Is a Game-Changer

"This Storm Will Pass" directly follows the cliffhanger at the end of the previous episode, "Too Many Unknowns," which ended with Diego's ambulance being tipped over with Bode and Cara in the back. As a result, a fire-tornado forms due to the uptick in wind and the out-of-control flames from the last episode, disrupting all cell phone signals and putting everyone on edge. Unable to call for help, Bode and Diego are forced to stabilize Cara on their own, who has been impaled as a result of the crash. While they keep her awake and talking for a while––she even tells Bode that she believes he will be a good dad to her daughter, Genevieve (Alix West Lefler), who may also be his––she eventually flatlines.

Cara dies as her boyfriend Jake (Jordan Calloway) races to get to the scene. But they're too late, and other Cal Fire staples Vince (Billy Burke), Sharon (Diane Farr), and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) comfort Jake as Bode and Diego are forced to stop their attempts to revive her. It's a heart-wrenching moment that's made worse by Jake's attempts to calm Cara, telling her that he loves her as he desperately attempts to propose through the tears. The episode doesn't end there, though. Next, we're at Cara's funeral where Bode and Gen share a small moment as Jake helps his "niece" say goodbye to her mom. Of course, Genevieve didn't always know she was Cara's daughter. For most of her life, she was raised by her grandparents while believing that Cara was her older sister, but the truth was far messier than that.

Gen was conceived during a time when Cara and Bode were on-again/off-again, and so her exact parentage is up for debate. The knowledge that he could be Gen's father has changed Bode's life, but now that her mother is gone, it will only make their relationship harder moving forward. Cara's death puts Genevieve's fate up in the air. With Bode in prison, he can't exactly care for her. She's been living with Cara and Jake (whom she calls "Uncle Jake"), but that might not last long after Cara's death. In the best-case scenario, now that Vince and Sharon know that they might be grandparents through Bode and Cara, Gen could go and live with the Leones until Bode can get himself out of fire camp. It's not ideal, especially since she doesn't know her potential grandparents terribly well, but it's better than her being alone and uncared for.

Bode and Jake's Relationship Will Be Put to the Test on 'Fire Country'

While Cara's death will undoubtedly affect her daughter's life the most, Gen isn't the only one who is going to struggle through Fire Country now that she's gone. In the past, Bode and Jake have found themselves at odds over certain relationships. Back in Season 1, it was revealed that Jake once dated Bode's sister, Riley (Jade Pettyjohn), back before Bode left and ended up in prison. To make things even worse, his cheating on Riley incited a horrible break-up that ultimately resulted in a highly emotional brother-sister ride, which ended when Bode crashed their car. Cara isn't the only girlfriend of Jake's who died in a car wreck where Bode was involved, and while Cara's death isn't on Bode at all, Jake may have trouble seeing it any other way.

Although these two have worked so hard to build trust back with one another, Cara's death might put a wrench in the whole thing. Not only did Jake and Bode both lose Riley when they were young, but the entire first season of Fire Country chronicled the relationship between Bode and Gabriela, who was first Jake's girlfriend. After becoming infatuated with Bode, Gabriela eventually left Jake behind for him, which only made things more estranged between the two friends, who were once as close as brothers. Again, Cara's death here might not result in such a dramatic shift between Bode and Jake, but given their track record and complicated romantic histories, it seems likely that this will blow up in the near future. Even if it's just a short bout of grief these two throw at each other, Bode and Jake could butt heads again now that Cara's gone.

To give these two at least some credit, they've both come a long way. Jake handled the news that Cara's daughter might be Bode's daughter with a lot of grace and used that knowledge to help Bode after a tough spot after he nearly got himself killed while in prison between seasons. Likewise, while Bode no doubt wants the spot in his potential daughter's life that Jake currently has, he's also grateful that she has a strong, male figure in her life as consistent as Jake. These guys have been through the worst of it together already, and if they were able to overcome all of that and remain thick as thieves, there's still hope that Cara's death will unite these two rather than tear them apart.

Bode May Need To Be on the Right Path for His Daughter in 'Fire Country'

Perhaps the worst potential outcome that could arise from Cara's death is how Bode might respond while working on fires with the rest of the Three Rock crew. It's clear that Bode is something of a hothead, and while that impulse has been curbed during his time at fire camp, he still has a ways to go. His time in prison proves that, as does his confession of love to Gabriela in front of her fiancé, which causes some tension between the two while trying to save Cara in "This Storm Will Pass." But when it comes to Genevieve, Bode needs to be careful not to try too hard to play the hero. While one specific heroic deed can potentially earn Bode his freedom, that's a lot of pressure to put on yourself as a single parent now.

If Bode wants to do right by Gen, then he needs to get his act together and play the part of a firefighter while following the rules. Being a hero when necessary will always be in Bode's character, but recklessly throwing himself in danger to win some sort of freedom prize isn't the way this should go––though sadly, it would be something Bode might do. Before she dies, Cara tells Bode to stay on the right path, which means that all he has to do is continue what he's already doing. Nobody is their own worst enemy like Bode is, but with his daughter's future now in flux because of Cara's death, he has to put himself aside so that he can focus on getting out for her sake. Thankfully, Season 2 has already begun that shift, but it must continue in stride for anything to come of it.

This all hinges, of course, on whether Genevieve is indeed Bode's daughter. At this point, we don't know for sure, and the writers are taking their sweet time in revealing the answer. If she is, then Cara's death isn't entirely for nothing. Bode and the Leones will love and care for Gen with everything they've got––which, admittedly, would likely be true even if she weren't blood-related. So far, Bode has proven himself to be a good "girl dad," and his compassionate attitude and loving nature will only help Gen during her grieving process. But if Bode is not Gen's father, then this poor girl is left an orphan. Bode too will likely feel betrayed, and could potentially spiral under the weight of not being a dad when he thought with all his heart that he was. Here's hoping that Genevieve is a Leone after all and that she takes after both of her parents.

Sabina Gadecki Didn't Want to Be Killed Off 'Fire Country'

But why did the writers decide to kill Cara off Fire Country? Well, because of the drama of it all. "It’s very hard because Sabina Gadecki is so sweet and such a wonderful actress and we love having her on our show," Tia Napolitano told US Weekly ahead of the latest episode. "But when I pitched this season originally, Genevieve was really the soapy center of it. Then we want to lean into and complicate that as much as we possibly could." Shows kill characters all the time to enhance the show's need for drama. More often than not, this trope can come off as overly soapy and forced, and frankly, that's how Cara's death feels here as well.

Unsurprisingly, Gadecki wasn't exactly thrilled about being killed off after 10 episodes as Cara. "We had a whole beautiful heart-to-heart before the season started, so I feel really grateful that I knew ahead of time," the actress revealed, noting that the whole thing "gutted" her (via Forbes). An ironic choice of words for such a specific death. "I wish I got to explore my relationship with Jake further," she added. "I think we just started to scratch the surface with, I think we had something really special there." As for what's next for Jake following this death, Napolitano has hinted at where his story is going. "Jake is going to be caught between wanting to feel all of his grief and also care for and worry about Genevieve, who’s already been through so much," she explained. "It’s a messy situation in the best way."

This isn't the first time we've lost a vastly important character on Fire Country. After Season 1, W. Tré Davis's Freddy failed to return for Season 2, even though he was a vital member of the Three Rock crew and Bode's right-hand man. But unlike Freddy, Cara is the first major character (not including Fiona Rene's Rebecca Lee, who died on the job halfway through the first season) to die in the line of duty, and that will drastically affect how the rest of her friends and peers handle their jobs going forward. While we're glad it wasn't Jake or Bode on the chopping block this time around, we can only hope that Cara's influence will continue to be felt on the series as Season 2 continues.

Fire Country airs Fridays on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+.

