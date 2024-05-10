The Big Picture Freddy Mills returns in next week's Fire Country Season 2 finale.

He returns just in time for Gabriela's wedding, which has already been teased to hold many unexpected twists.

The Season 2 finale promises to be emotionally charged conclusion intertwining character arcs when it debuts on May 17, 2024.

Your prayers have been answered! The excitement is building as Fire Country approaches its second season finale, and Collider is thrilled to exclusively announce the return of fan-favorite character Freddy Mills (W. Tré Davis) and we even have the first images to prove it! The gripping episode, titled “I Do,” is set to air on Friday, May 17, on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+. Fire Country kicked off Season 2 with a bang, continuing the story of Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) as he navigates the challenges of life and redemption in a prison firefighting program. The series has captivated audiences with its blend of intense drama and heart-pounding action, making it one of TV’s must-watch series.

The show’s first season ended on a dramatic note, with Freddy’s wrongful conviction case taking center stage. Fans were left on the edge of their seats as Bode sacrificed his freedom to clear Freddy’s name, leading to Freddy’s emotional release. Now, as Season 2 unfolds, viewers have eagerly awaited Freddy’s return. Freddy, affectionately known as “the GOAT” was a standout character in Season 1, bringing a warm and engaging presence to the screen. His dynamic with Bode was a highlight, and his absence in the early episodes of Season 2 left fans longing for his return. Despite being freed from his wrongful conviction, Freddy’s journey was intertwined with Bode’s struggles. Now, we finally get to see how life has been treating him as he returns for Season 2.

New Dynamics Emerge in 'Fire Country' Season 2

Close

As Fire Country continues to evolve, the addition of new characters and the development of existing ones have kept the storylines fresh and engaging. Tye White’s introduction as Cole has provided a new dynamic for Bode, creating a partnership that echoes the camaraderie Bode shared with Freddy. Thieriot, series star, co-creator, and executive producer, highlighted the unique bond between Bode and Cole, explaining how their relationship differs from Bode and Freddy’s in an interview with IndieWire.

“Yeah, I think that’s kind of the dynamic we’re looking to switch to, but we could never replace Freddy. [Bode and Cole] have a much different relationship, but it’s a good one.”

While Cole has brought fresh energy to the team, Freddy’s return is sure to be a huge hit with fans who have missed his infectious energy and unwavering loyalty. The finale looks set to weave together these character arcs, delivering a satisfying and emotionally charged conclusion to the season.

The Season 2 finale is set to air on Friday, May 17, from 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+. Check out our exclusive images from Freddy's return in the gallery above.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama

Watch on CBS