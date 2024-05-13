The Big Picture Diego and Gabriela's wedding marks a pivotal moment in Fire Country's dramatic season finale.

Bode's freedom leads to a surprising interruption at the wedding, hinting at unexpected twists.

Freddy's return brings words of advice for Bode, urging him to go after what he wants.

Fire Country's sophomore season is nearing its conclusion, and it promises to be dramatic if the promo for Episode 10, "I Do," is to be trusted. Everything has been building up to one thing throughout the season, and D-day arrives. Diego (Rafael De La Fuente) and Gabriela's (Stephanie Arcila) wedding is the hallmark of the episode, as they say "I do" in front of their family and friends. However, everyone knows that the parties in these nuptials are unlike others. Gabriela still has feelings for Bode (Max Thieriot), and during the Lazarus Fire, she kissed him. Was it a mistake? Definitely. Does she consider it one? It looks like it is because she's going ahead with the wedding. Bode is free now! He can be strong-headed, but given that she loves Gabriela, it is fair that he wouldn't be able to attend her wedding. As everyone dresses up for Diego and Gabriela's wedding, Bode catches up with Freddy (Tré Davis), who hasn't been seen since Freddy was released.

Freddy was an integral part of Bode's arc in Season 1. His position was replaced by Cole (Tye White). But everyone wanted Freddy back. He was the voice of reason, cautioning Bode from doing things that he might regret. Cole, on the other hand, pushes Bode to make bad decisions. A free Bode catches up with Freddy, who has some words of advice. Knowing Bode, he understands Bode's Bravado and how it comes between him and the right choices. Bode will sulk and retreat before he says what he wants. He wants Gabriela, but he will keep his distance unless she comes skipping and hopping. "Since when have you let anything get in the way of what you want?" Freddy urges him. "Go get your girl, Bode!" he adds.

Bode Regains His Freedom

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After a spectacularly bad attempt in Season 1, Fire Country has finally freed its lead. With this freedom comes a lot of responsibility for Bode. He must adjust to being a civilian, and the promo teases that it won't be easy for him. Nothing is as he left it, with relationships having evolved. It takes constant reassurance from his friends and family to motivate him. Freddy's attempt seems to work because, in something straight from a soap opera, Bode interrupts Gabriela's wedding. Arcila teased a shocking episode, saying, "Everyone is going to be shocked in every character, all the twists that come with each and every character. It's a very emotional episode as well, especially for Manny (Kevin Alejandro). And I don't think people are going to expect what's to come. It's going to keep you on your toes."

Catch the Season 2 finale of Fire Country on CBS on Friday, May 17 at 10 PM. Catch up on Paramount+.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+