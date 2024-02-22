The Big Picture In a new Fire Country sneak peek, Bode confronts the consequences of past actions, including hurting Gabriela and his mother's disappointment.

Bode realizes his mistakes, including ignoring Gabriela's letters in prison and causing her pain.

Gabriela faces uncertainty about her engagement to Diego and her true feelings for Bode amid challenges.

After all that has happened in his life, one would expect that Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) had learned something about past actions having consequences. Since his infamous confession in the Season 1 finale, Bode's actions have had numerous consequences on the people in his life. Now, a TV Line sneak peek into Fire Country Season 2 Episode 2 has Bode and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) confronting the decisions they have made in the past few months that have led to so many changes in their lives.

Bode notes that a lot has changed in the months he'd been back in prison. He eases his way into the hard parts of the conversation by complimenting Gabriela's new position as a paramedic. Like most people, Gabriela cannot resist a compliment, but she's not as enthusiastic. Bode then dives into the hard parts, which include his mother not speaking to him. Sharon (Diane Farr) had gone against everyone when Bode arrived in Three Rock and decided to give Bode the benefit of the doubt. While everyone said Bode could not be saved, she stood by him as he worked the program and was ready to encourage him when his confidence faltered. The pain she felt after the betrayal as Bode threw away his parole hearing has not worn off yet, and her reaction is justified. Sharon is hard to please and Bode has a long way ahead.

He then addresses the elephant in the room where he ignored Gabriela's letters while in prison. Bode's actions can sometimes be quite irrational and to rationalize them, Gabriela assumed that the prison staff never gave the letters to him. It turns out to be the classic tale of Bode thinking he knows what's best for everyone and acting on their behalf. Gabriela must have felt lost and alone when Bode suddenly left and didn't return her correspondence. But the biggest issue between them is the season premiere's shocker that saw Gabriela engaged to her new boyfriend, Diego (Rafael De La Fuente). For Bode, it hurts knowing that she will marry someone else and there is no one to blame but himself. For Gabriela, there's an air of uncertainty. She's unsure whether she's marrying Diego because she loves him, or if she wants to forget Bode. And just like he'd dropped out of her life, he drops back in, causing her a lot of pain. As she walks away, she starts to cry. Is she really as happy as she wants people to believe?

What's Next for Bode and Gabriela in 'Fire Country' Season 2?

Fire Country Season 2 promises a rocky ride for Bode and Gabriela. Back at Three Rock again, Bode must prove himself afresh and mend all the hearts he'd broken for the umpteenth time. Gabriela has a new job that comes with its own challenges while working through her feelings for Bode and Diego. All that will happen against the unpredictable Edgewater that throws challenges at them consistently.

Watch the episode, directed by Fire Country's Kevin Alejandro, this Friday at 10 pm on CBS or stream later on Paramount+. You can watch the sneak peek at TVLine.

