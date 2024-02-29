The Big Picture Fire Country Season 2 on CBS will take a two-week break after Episode 3 "See You Next Apocalypse" airs on March 1.

Jake takes center stage in Episode 3 as he faces a heartbreaking decision during a massive wildfire, shifting focus back to his character.

The upcoming episodes will explore infidelity, a chemical plant fire, and Bode's quest for freedom and fatherhood.

Just when Fire Country Season 2 has begun to find its footing, CBS will take a two-week break from the thrilling drama. Episode 3 "See You Next Apocalypse" is slated to air on March 1 while Episode 4 "Too Many Unknowns" will make its way to the screen on March 15. It's not unusual for a show to take a break for a week or two during the season, but with the unique position this TV season finds itself in, it didn't seem like networks would entertain the idea of a break when most of the traditional season has lapsed without scripted shows on air.

The third episode, which is slated to air tomorrow, sees Jake (Jordan Calloway) take center stage according to the logline that reads: When a family refuses to evacuate their property during a massive wildfire that is escalating quickly, Jake is faced with a heartbreaking decision. Fire Country has been sidelining Jake since Season 1 and seeing him get some focus will be interesting because he is one of the most interesting characters on the show. The episode also teases a huge fire which, according to the promo video, puts Sharon's (Diane Farr) life at risk as she tries to evacuate a bus full of people, but the fire is too big and surrounds them. The episode will also deal with the surprising development in Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon's relationship that hints at infidelity on Sharon's part. After the break, the crew will deal with a chemical plant that has caught fire in the fourth episode.

What Is 'Fire Country' Season 2 About?

Bode is back at Three Rock after spending time in prison for the past several months, and now he has a new goal to focus on. After breaking up with Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), who has moved on and is engaged to be married, Bode learns that he might be a father. Cara (Sabina Gadecki) tells Bode that he might be Genevieve's father, but she isn't thrilled with the idea of introducing him to her when he's an inmate, and she has seen a lot of changes recently. Bode will work to gain his freedom and hopefully impress his potential daughter hoping to begin a relationship with her. The season will also explore the effects of confronting death from kidney failure with Sharon. Elsewhere, Eve (Jules Latimer) will have to contend with not being shown the respect she deserves by the inmates at Three Rock.

Fire Country airs on Fridays at 10 P. M ET on CBS and streams later on Paramount+. Check out the sneak peek below:

