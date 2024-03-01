The Big Picture In Fire Country , life's about choices, and Gabriela's choosing Diego. But her father Manny is struggling.

A cake tasting leads to uncomfortable reveals and unresolved issues between Manny, Gabriela, and their future.

With exes and unresolved feelings, Gabriela must address her issues before tying the knot.

Is it vanilla, chocolate, or lavender? Life is about making choices and Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) has made a huge one about her future: it seems she's determined to marry Diego (Rafael De La Fuente). Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from tonight's episode of Fire Country that finds Gabriela and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) tasting wedding cakes, but there's something off about the whole thing. A short while ago, Gabriela and Diego got engaged, and it seems they're moving quite fast. Choosing a wedding cake is the closest one can get to being married before signing the documents and saying "I do." The clip brings up a few issues that Manny and Gabriela are trying to avoid, with limited success.

The clip opens with a close-up shot of the choices for a wedding cake as the father and daughter take a bite from one piece. Even before they have an opportunity to process the taste and flavors, Gabriela jumps in with her opinions. This suggests that she has already decided and is nudging Manny in that direction. To his credit, Manny doesn't go along with it and brings up another flavor that he knows she likes. The cakes seem like a metaphor for Gabriela's choice of a life partner. Sure, lavender (Diego) is delicious and all, but does she love lavender like she does chocolate (Bode)?

Manny Is Afraid of Losing Gabriela

As their interaction continues, Gabriela admits that Molly was the first to do the cake tasting, and agrees with lavender. The admission elicits a reaction out of him, speaking a lot about how he feels about Gabriela's new family and his soon-to-be in-laws. With the huge changes in Manny's life, it feels like he has lost everything he holds dear, and his daughter is also slipping away. She has found a new big family where everyone loves her and she loves them. She seems to fit in with them and Manny is afraid of being left behind.

Inevitably, Bode (Max Thieriot) (Gabriela would really prefer he remains nameless) comes up, and the good vibes they are trying to hold on to die. There's no bigger buzzkill than your ex coming up when you're trying wedding cakes and are unsure about your decision. Manny and Gabriela would like to pretend that everything is fine and move on, but if there's one thing this clip proves, there are some issues they need to address before Gabriela ties the knot. Otherwise, they might be back to tasting cakes for a different wedding soon.

Watch the clip below and catch the new episode before an hiatus tonight at 10 P.M. ET on CBS. You can also catch up on Paramount+.

