Fire Country is gearing up for an ambitious emergency as a massive fire tornado races towards Edgewater. A fire tornado might kill you and there is no visible upside to something like that, but it can offer some clarity about what matters most. In a new sneak peek courtesy of TV Insider, Sharon (Diane Farr) gets that moment of clarity as she contemplates how selfish her past behavior had been, and gets candid with Vince (Billy Burke). When she focuses on one thing, Sharon can get tunnel vision and miss everything that needs her attention. She has been focused on everything except her husband and, in the face of mortality, she realizes that he deserves better.

In the video, Sharon and Vince hide under a truck as the firenado ravages everything around them. Sharon entertains the possibility that this might be the end of their lives and that gives her the courage she needs to confront her past behavior. When Bode (Max Thieriot) returned to Edgewater in Season 1, the couple had almost patched up their marriage. In this clip, Sharon admits that for a very long time, she had been chasing after Bode. When he returned as an inmate firefighter, Sharon and Vince had different ideas about how they should treat him. The vast difference caused a lot of friction in their marriage.

In Season 2, Sharon survives a fatal illness. Suffering from something terminal like kidney failure also had her thinking about death. The transplant was a miracle, and she felt like she'd gotten a second lease on life. She prioritized herself, at Vince's expense, driving dangerously and staying out until odd hours of the night. Vince took it in stride and didn't want to push her. While winds howl around them, Sharon realizes she has not been treating Vince as well as he deserves. "I spent so much of our marriage chasing after Bode and lately chasing myself..." Sharon admits. She lets Vince know that she appreciates and loves him.

The scale of the emergencies teases an epic Fire Country hour as everyone fights to stay alive under different but similar circumstances. In the previous episode, Diego's (Rafael De La Fuente) ambulance had gotten into an accident ferrying some passengers who were all related in one way or another. That environment will make for a great drama, as showrunner Tia Napolitano told TV Line.

“We loaded up that ambulance for drama. Inside you have Cara (Sabina Gadecki), the woman Jake (Jordan Calloway) is about to propose to; Diego, the man Gabriela (Stephane Arcila) is about to walk down the aisle to; and Bode, the other man who has a piece of Gabriela’s heart.”

