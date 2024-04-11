The Big Picture Cara's death will impact Fire Country characters, with Jake struggling to cope and retreat into himself for support.

Cara's (Sabina Gadecki) death will be a driving force for Fire Country for the remainder of Season 2. Her death leaves a void in several characters' lives, something that will inform their behavior and actions going forward. Everyone will certainly have a different reaction, with each valid, but that also presents issues with how they interact with themselves and others. Jake (Jordan Calloway) is one of those who was closest to Cara, and her death will affect him more than most characters, as we see in a new exclusive-to-Collider clip from Episode 6.

One day he plans to propose to his girlfriend; the next he can't see or speak to her. He will find a way to cope and, given what we know about him, Jake retreats into himself when faced with tough emotional battles. Collider has an exclusive look into Jake's actions post-Cara and everything we learn about his coping mechanism is concerning. However, it's not all bleak because there are people around him to help.

In the clip, Vince (Billy Burke) and Jake are on what appears to be a search. Given that an inmate escapes Three Rock in the upcoming episode, they might be aiding in the search. They converse, and we learn that Genevieve (Alix West Lefler) is currently not living with Jake but with Vince and Sharon (Diane Farr). Jake has not seen Gen since Cara died. "I just need more time. I'm afraid. You know, if I see her I'll break down. I don't wanna make her feel worse," Jake explains to Vince, not realizing that he's talking to a man who has lost a child. Vince recognizes a coping mechanism because that's what he did when Riley died. Vince shares some words of wisdom with Jake, hopefully, to get him to realize that retreating into his head is not the answer. He might think he's bothering people with his grief, but those people would drop everything in a heartbeat to help him if he asked. Vince's words seem to strike a chord with Jake and, hopefully, he heeds them.

Morena Baccarin Guest Stars On Fire Country Season 2 Episode 6

In the upcoming episode, fans will be introduced to Edgewater's sheriff, Mickey Fox, played by Morena Baccarin. She joins Station 42 in the search for the escaped Three Rock inmate. Mickey is revealed to be Sharon's estranged sister and this reunion will allow them to reconnect and mend their broken relationship. Fire Country is seeking to expand with a spin-off. This episode might see Baccarin lead a sheriff-centered show. It is directed by series star, creator, and executive producer, Max Thieriot.

