The Big Picture Mickey Fox and Sharon Leone, revealed as sisters, have a strained relationship due to their parents' troubled past in Fire Country.

The sisters' differences are explained through their history, showing unresolved feelings but little love lost.

Morena Baccarin's role as Mickey may lead to a spin-off from Fire Country, expanding the show's universe.

Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) is not just Edgewater's sheriff. Her connection with Station 42 was revealed from blood relations with Sharon Leone (Diane Farr), making them sisters. But they are not typical sisters because they've been estranged. A sneak peek into Fire Country Season 2 Episode 6 courtesy of TV Insider pulls back the curtain into the sisters' relationship and reveals why they fell out. It also explains why Sharon and Mickey are quite different, even when they are supposedly of the same parents.

The clip opens at the sheriff's stations as Mickey and Sharon lay eyes on each other and one can see that there's some awkwardness between them. A deputy accompanies Mickey while Sharon is all alone. "You called Vince (Billy Burke), but you got me. I brought the money that the inmates collected," Sharon says during their first exchange, revealing the depth of the sisters' estrangement. Mickey purposefully avoided calling Sharon and opted for Vince. She introduces her deputy Andy Kubiak (Alberto Frezza) to Sharon, and the guy says the weirdest thing you can ever say to someone you just met. "Is it true that your dad was a drug dealer?" Who says that to someone they barely know?

The rest of the exchange passes as awkwardly as anyone can expect, but something curious is revealed that explains the difference between Sharon and Mickey. "Our parents were married when we were teenagers, but it ended badly," Sharon says. "Like FBI badly," Mickey expounds. They are step-sisters, which would explain the noticeable difference in ethnicity. It is clear there are a lot of unresolved feelings and history between them, but it doesn't seem like there's a lot of love lost between them. Mickey consciously tries to learn what's going on in her sister's life despite them not talking. If they want to mend their relationship, they only need to talk to one another, ideally without Kubiak.

Diane Farr Thinks Morena Baccarin and Mickey Would Be Good for 'Fire Country'

Farr talked to TV Line about working with Baccarin and how the experience enriched the character, saying,

“I had such an amazing time working with her [Baccarin] because she’s a peer. Just to have another woman there who is like a peer, I think it’s great. It’s a male-dominated field, firefighting, and it’s one of the best representations I’ve seen of different races and different women and different sexual orientations in the house, but [Sharon] doesn’t have peers, so we can only hope there’ll be a lot more Morena.”

More of Baccarin will come as a spin-off the show seeks to develop focused on Mickey's sheriff's department. This introduction might lead to a new show in the Fire Country universe.

Catch the episode tonight at 10 PM on CBS and stream past episodes on Paramount+.

