The Big Picture Mickey Fox's arrival in Fire Country signals trouble, with the upcoming episode promising a heavy hour of drama and suspense.

The escaped convict poses a threat to both law enforcement and the public, leaving sheriff Edgewater in a tough spot.

The potential spin-off series Sheriff Country could see Morena Baccarin's character take on a lead role in the Fire Country universe.

When the sheriff shows up, it's almost always bad news. And Mickey Fox showing up in Fire Country means something bad has happened. Just how bad the promo for Episode 6 reveals. When it was teased that Fire Country was exploring spin-off opportunities, a sheriff-centered was the first announcement. The upcoming episode sees Morena Baccarin debut as Edgewater's sheriff in the worst of circumstances. It was revealed that Mickey's introduction would be through Three Rock, but it was unclear how that would happen until this promo was released. It teases a heavy hour as a convict escapes Three Rock and kills two officers, putting law enforcement in a tough spot.

In the video, Bode and Eve discover that a firefighter inmate has escaped when they search in his bed and find a pillow decoy where someone would be. While Three Rock is Eve's turf, Edgewater is the sheriff's, so they decide to alert her about the escapee. Mickey is immediately on the case, but her search births something a sheriff never wants to encounter. She finds two officers killed at the roadside and the escapee is the immediate suspect. The video cuts to the unidentified inmate running through the woods. Vince sets straight the reality of the situation, saying that the guy is a cop killer and other cops don't take kindly to such acts. "If they find him they're gonna kill him," Bode tells Eve.

This escapee is bound to bring chaos to Three Rock. The place has been lacking stability since Bode showed up in Season 1 and now that Eve has taken over, she's been struggling to control the inmates. They don't respect her, or the camp. In Episode 5, Eve spent most of the time putting out small fires as large ones ravaged Edgewater during the fire tornado. The escape will have her questioning her suitability to run the camp. An escaped inmate is also a cause for concern for the public, especially when they have killed two police officers.

A New Show In the Fire Country Universe Might Be Coming

"Alert the Sheriff" and could see Baccarin lead her own show in the Fire Country universe if the potential spin-off gets picked to series. Baccarin has signed on as a guest star, but if the series (the tentative title is Sheriff Country), she will become a series regular in her show. Mickey will also have connections with the Leones.

Watch the episode directed by series star, co-creator, and executive producer Max Thieriot this Friday at 10 PM ET on CBS. Catch up on Paramount+. Watch the promo below.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

