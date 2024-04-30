The Big Picture The Firefighter ball arrives in Edgewater, causing tension and drama as Gabriela's mom stirs up past relationships and secrets in Fire Country Season 2, Episode 8.

Roberta's presence leads to a deeper look into Bode and Gabriela's feelings, sparking questions about their history.

In the new episode, Vince hides his injuries and secrets unravel among the Leone family.

Much is happening in Edgewater, with Three Rock facing a serious threat. The inmate firefighter camp is about to be closed, but the people who run it have one final play to make. In Fire Country Season 2, Episode 8, "It's Not Over,'' the annual Firefighter ball arrives, and everyone dresses to impress because impressing the governor might be the very thing that saves the camp. Manny (Kevin Alejandro) and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), however, are in for a surprise when Roberta (Paola Núñez), Gabriela's mother and Manny's ex-wife, makes a surprise appearance at the ball.

A new look into the episode courtesy of TV Insider teases a troublemaker as Roberta stirs all the pots, from Bode and Gabriela's romance to her past relationship with Manny. Tia Napolitano, Fire Country's showrunner, reveals that Roberta is present because Diego had invited her, but her presence was not what he had thought it would be. She introduced the character, saying:

“This is a woman who has her hands in everything and wants to talk to everyone, and getting to know people stirs up conflict and past issues between all of our characters."

'Fire Country' Amps up the Drama

The show thrives on drama, and Roberta's presence is an opportunity to dial it up. Nothing gets past the woman, and Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela's underlying feelings aren't getting past anyone. Everything from the way they look at each other to the awkwardness between them when they're close together, are telltale signs that Roberta is bound to clock. Manny is not saved from Roberta because there is a lot of history between them, even if they haven't seen each other in a long time. Napolitano talked about this arc, saying:

“The audience is, I think, going to lean in about, ‘Who were these people to each other? Who are they to each other now? Is there still a spark there? And don’t they both look their best in his tux and her dress?’ So I think that’s going to be a big piece of it as well. Diego kind of invited the firecracker to the tinder.”

There is always some secret between members of the Leone family. The latest episode saw Vince sustaining serious injuries after being shocked by electricity, but he hasn't told anyone yet. The event saw Luke's (Michael Trucco) return, and in the upcoming episode, more secrets about Luke and the fire camp come to light, causing tensions in the family. “We’re going to explode a secret about Luke’s involvement with Three Rock that’s going to spark family tensions,” said Napolitano.

Catch the episode this Friday at 10 PM ET on CBS. Catch up on Paramount+

