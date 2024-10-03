After more than a few cliffhangers in the Season 2 finale, Fire Country will officially be returning for a third season on October 18th. The show has made quite a name for itself as a firefighting procedural, right up there with shows like 9-1-1 and Chicago Fire. Unlike its peers, Fire Country focuses not just on the firefighters, but on a firefighting program for incarcerated individuals called Three Rock.

For the bulk of the show so far, the show's main character, Bode Leone, has been incarcerated, living in and working for Three Rock. The show's first season set up the dynamic of the show and the characters as well, putting many different parts into motion, and giving an understanding of Bode's history and his struggles. After a devastating cliffhanger, the season then flashed forward six months before the start of the next one. The second season of Fire Country did as much as the first but in less than half as many episodes. This is every episode of Fire Country Season 2, ranked.

Fire Country Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

10 "Something's Coming"

Episode 1

Image via CBS

The first season of Fire Country ended with Bode going back to prison for drugs that were not his, in order to protect Freddy. With a six-month time jump and a lot to catch viewers up on, "Something's Coming" was mostly just a transitional episode. It saw the firefighters dealing with an earthquake while Bode got ready to fight Sleeper. With Bode on the edge and feeling like he had nothing to lose, Jake stepped in and told Bode that he was Gen's father, even though he did not know for certain.

The Season 1 ending was such a disappointment, so it was a relief to see that get remedied by the end of "Something's Coming," with Bode leaving prison once again and returning to Three Rock. This episode mostly had the work of setting the stage for the rest of Season 2. Gabriela got engaged to Diego, Bode came back from prison, and Jake told Bode about the question of Gen's parentage, setting up the rest of the season. It was not a standout episode, but it would have ripple effects on everything that would come.

9 "I Do"

Episode 10

Image via CBS

The second half of Season 2 was the best run of Fire Country yet, with heightened stakes, Three Rock at risk, and everybody grieving and scared to die. However, the Season 2 finale, "I Do," was an underwhelming ending to this terrific run. The pacing was incredibly slow, with Bode struggling with feeling lost after being released from Three Rock and returning to life outside prison.

The episode had some big bombshells, with Manny being arrested, Rick revealing himself as Gen's father, and Gabriela hesitating at her wedding to Diego after she saw Bode leave. The pacing just felt off in this episode, as it was very different from the typical episode structure where everyone is out fighting fires. Viewers were made to feel off just like Bode did, which was why it was so great to see him push Luke to let him get back to fighting fires at the end.

8 "See You Next Apocalypse"

Episode 3

Image via CBS

Fire Country had a major shift midway through Season 2, leading to some really phenomenal episodes. That is to say, the earlier episodes in the season were not bad at all, but they had not yet built up the momentum of the later episodes, and did not carry the same weight. Episode 3, "See You Next Apocalypse," saw the firefighters try to evacuate a family during a very powerful wildfire.

The firefighters struggled to save the family, because they initially refused to leave their home. Additionally, Vince and Sharon took on another obstacle with the appearance of Liam. Liam and Sharon had fought a campaign fire together, and there were lingering feelings, mainly on his end. This episode also saw tension between Eve and Manny over her taking over Three Rock. It was not on the same level as the later episodes, but it was still entertaining.

7 "Like Breathing Again"

Episode 2

Image via CBS

In some ways, the second episode of the season, "Like Breathing Again," was the true start of Fire Country's second season. After the transitional first episode, "Like Breathing Again" saw Bode readjusting to being back at Three Rock, particularly in the wake of Sharon and Gabriela's anger towards him for leaving them. Bode's main focus in this episode was wanting to meet Gen and be her parent, and it was refreshing to see him have a real goal again.

With Cara hesitant to introduce Bode and Gen, things took a turn when Gen was unexpectedly at the site of the latest emergency, due to her babysitter going for an adventure. The firefighters worked to save some teens who had been exploring in local caves, with Gabriela coming to the rescue. The caves provided an interesting disaster for the firefighters to tend to, with a sweet resolution between Sharon and Bode at the end of the episode.

6 "It's Not Over"

Episode 8

Image via CBS

In an otherwise fantastic and fast-paced second chunk of the season, Episode 8, "It's Not Over," felt pretty out of pace in its major shift in plot and tone. It saw the fire station and Three Rock hosting the Annual Firefighter's Ball. Instead of showing everyone fighting fires like usual, it had them at the ball all evening for some less dangerous drama as they tried to save Three Rock by impressing the governor.

There were many twists in this episode, starting with the surprise return of Gabriela's mother, Roberta. Additionally, when Gabriela left the ball to check on Vince, she discovered that the tremors from his electric shock were actually indicative of a dangerous heart condition. The biggest twist was that Luke himself had suggested that Three Rock be closed, despite what he had led everyone else to think. This led Manny to punch Luke, which would have ripple effects on the rest of the season.

5 "Too Many Unknowns"

Episode 4

Image via CBS

The fourth episode of Fire Country's second season, "Too Many Unknowns" marked a shift into a series of fast-paced and high stakes episodes that would define the season. Cara was going to bring Gen to Three Rock to see Bode, but the plan got derailed when a little girl named Isla got lost near the camp. When Bode and Cole tried to help her, they got into a lot of trouble, and Bode's visit with Gen was postponed.

Meanwhile, the firefighters tended to a toxic spill at a chemical plant that led to an explosive fire. The stakes got really heightened when Bode ended up at the center of it all in an attempt to be a hero. Cole risked his life to save Bode, and in the wake of his near-death experience, Bode told Gabriella that he still loved her. It was an intense episode, ending with an ambulance crash that would change everything.

4 "A Hail Mary"

Episode 7

Image via CBS

The seventh episode of Fire Country Season 2, "A Hail Mary," came in the wake of Bode finding out that he was not Gen's father. In addition to this heartbreak, there was a heated campaign to shut down Three Rock after Rudy temporarily ran away in the previous episode. Gen felt stuck with no power over her fate, before ultimately being given the choice of who she wanted to have custody of. Gen chose to be with Jake, and he happily accepted the role of her parent.

Meanwhile, the firefighters dealt with a series of emergencies that occurred in the midst of a protest at Three Rock. A car accidentally drove into the protest and injured some of the protesters, and a powerline fell down and created a dangerous electric current. Gabriela was stuck in a car with someone that she was treating, and she could not leave without being electrocuted. They were able to save her, but Vince got electrocuted, leading to heart problems that would be with him for the rest of the season.

3 "Alert the Sheriff"

Episode 6

Image via CBS

Season 2, Episode 6, "Alert the Sheriff" almost felt like a movie, with the group all on high alert after Rudy ran away from Three Rock. Additionally, a bag filled with tens of thousands of dollars had been dropped from a helicopter and into the camp in the middle of an attempt to steal it. Sharon was reunited with her stepsister, Mickey, who was the Sheriff's Sergeant. The two sisters were on tense terms, but they banded together to try to find Rudy.

After the Sheriff, Fred Watkins, was shot and killed, his Lieutenant, Kubiak, said that he had seen Rudy do it. The real twist of the episode was revealed during a conversation between Mickey and Sharon. After the two of them were able to open up to each other, Mickey realized that Kubiak had been involved in stealing the money, and that he was the one who killed Fred. This was a fantastic and suspenseful episode, all up to the very end, where Bode learned that he was not Gen's father.

2 "This Storm Will Pass"

Episode 5

Image via CBS

The most defining incident of Fire Country Season 2 was definitely Cara Maisonette's death in the fifth episode, "This Storm Will Pass." The episode started when an ambulance crashed with Bode, Cara, and Diego inside. This occurred during a fire tornado, with everybody fighting to get out alive. The episode is expertly balanced between three groups: the group in the crashed ambulance, the firefighters trying to save a young soccer team, and the Three Rock group sheltering at a local bar.

The episode perfectly balanced life and death stakes with emotional drama. Thinking that they all might die, Jake revealed to Vince, Sharon, and Gabriela that Bode might be Gen's father. Cara, knowing that she would likely die, made Bode promise to look out for Gen. While sheltering with the rest of Three Rock, Eve had a heart-to-heart with Cole, where she decided to let him stay. Cara's death was absolutely gutwrenching, particularly with Jake listening from afar and being able to do nothing about it.

1 "No Future, No Consequences"

Episode 9

Image via CBS

Season 2's best episodes doubles as the very best episode of Fire Country. Episode 9, "No Future, No Consequences," saw Station 42 and Three Rock band together to go fight a campaign fire. The entire episode took place within what they all referred to as "the bubble," an isolated experience where they all camped out to deal with the campaign fire. This was Fire Country at its best, with the experience bringing out raw emotion in everyone.

This episode saw Bode as his truest self, coming alive and being confident and sure of himself while fighting the campaign fire. While in "the bubble," secrets found their way to the surface. Gabriela told Bode about Vince's heart problem, and then Vince had a medical emergency while trying to save another firefighter. Bode and Jake saved both of them together. Additionally, Bode and Gabriela had an emotional conversation that ended in a kiss. The best episode of the season saw them all isolated together, fighting fires, and talking about everything that had at that point been left unsaid.

Keep Reading: Every 'Fire Country' Season 1 Episode, Ranked by IMDb