Ever since its debut in 2022, the popularity of the Fire Country series has been spreading, well, like wildfire. Unfortunately, the flames lay dormant for quite a while, but at long last, the hit show will return for Season 2. With its creators, Tony Phelan (Grey's Anatomy), Joan Rater (Law & Order: Trial by Jury), and Max Thieriot (SEAL Team), the series explores themes of authentic firefighting, inspired by Thieriot’s real-life experience witnessing wildfires ravage his community.

According to Front Line Wildfire, California's wildfires put the lives and homes of millions at risk every year, and Fire Country is one of the few dramas on television that addresses this massive problem. If that’s not enough, the unique approach to exploring inmate firefighters and their valuable contribution, despite their convictions, is enthralling. For anyone who has been affected or has heard of the infamous California wildfires, Fire Country is an essential show to watch. That’s why we’ve gathered everything we know about Season 2, so you can know exactly who and what we expect to see, from amazing sets ablaze to the upcoming cast.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

When is 'Fire Country’ Season 2 Coming Out?

Image via CBS

Fire Country Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS. It’s been over a year since the first season was released on October 7, 2022, and it quickly became one of the most-watched new series at the time, setting some very high expectations for Season 2.

Watch on Paramount+

Watch the Trailer for 'Fire Country’ Season 2

The official Fire Country Season 2 trailer is available on the CBS website. Its YouTube channel also released a sneak peek on January 14, 2024. It shows Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) at the prison visitation area, confronting his father, Vince Leone (Billy Burke), about visiting another inmate. Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro) interjects, questioning why Bode purposely landed himself back behind bars for something he’s allegedly innocent of. It seems like the drama is heating up, leaving us to wonder if we will see Bode will make it back out into action during the upcoming season.

Where Can You Watch 'Fire Country’ Season 2?

Image via CBS

You can catch new episodes of Fire Country Season 2 on CBS. As exemplified by the live CBS Superbowl LVIII that was made available on Paramount+, the first season and upcoming episodes of Fire Country will come to the platform after they air.

Who Stars in 'Fire Country’ Season 2?

Close

As with Fire Country Season 1, Season 2 will see the return of Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a convict who joined the California inmate firefighters program in hopes of reducing his sentence, alongside Billy Burke as Vince Leone, who plays Bode’s father as well as the Cal Fire Battalion Chief. Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer), as Manny Perez, and Stephanie Arcila (Don't Breathe 2), Bode's love interest Gabriella, will return. At the same time, Diane Farr, Jules Latimer, Sabina Gadecki, Jordan Calloway, and Michael Trucco will also reprise their roles. The new season will also reveal new characters as Rafael De La Fuente (Dynasty) plays Diego, a paramedic and a firefighter, and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) will guest star as Sheriff Mickey.

What is 'Fire Country’ Season 2 About?

Image via CBS

Fire Country Season 2 continues the stories about the lives and emergencies faced by the fictional Cal Fire team. Bode Donovan returns this season; while he just failed a drug test, he left off Season 1 by proving his good character and innocence during a rescue, despite being sent back to prison. Gabriella had finally sparked a romance with Bode just before his reincarceration and is back with the Cal Fire team this season, vying for Bode’s return to the team. Meanwhile, Vince Leone will return as Cal Fire Battalion Chief, facing new battles both at work and desperately investigating to prove his son, Bode’s, innocence. Meanwhile, Sharon Leone decides to continue her health battle as a promising new kidney donor from Vince’s brother Luke becomes available.

Shows Like 'Fire Country’ Season 2 You Can Stream Right Now

9-1-1

Image via ABC

For more California emergencies, 9-1-1 is a drama series that follows emergency response crews from firefighting, policing, and paramedics. While the show was originally produced for Fox, it has an upcoming seventh season set to release on ABC on March 14, 2024. It will still feature its star-studded casts like Angela Bassett (What's Love Got to Do with It), Peter Krause (Six Feet Under), Jennifer Love Hewitt (I Know What You Did Last Summer), and Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands). The series captures the hard, dangerous work that first responders encounter every day while balancing their family and social lives throughout. As the LAPD sergeant, Angela Basset's character, Athena Grant, steals the show with her Best Actress in an Action Series from the Critics Choice Super Awards, according to TV Insider.

Watch on Hulu

Station 19

Image via ABC

Based in Seattle, Washington, another spinoff from the critically acclaimed series Greys Anatomy, Station 19 depicts the lives of a team of firefighters that protect and serve the rainy city. According to Deadline, the seventh season is the final season after over 100 episodes. The series featured notable actors like Jaina Lee Ortiz (The After Party), Jason George (Barbershop), Boris Kodjoe (Love & Basketball), and Danielle Savre (Bring It On: All or Nothing), which attributed to the success of the show over the years.

Watch on Hulu

SEAL Team

Image via Paramount+

Another authentic series, SEAL Team, utilizes a team of writers that include real former Navy Seals as well as actors like Mark Semos, who was also a Navy Seal, and Tyler Grey, who actually served as a Delta Force Operator. Max Thieriot also stars in the series alongside David Boreanaz, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr., A. J. Buckley, and Toni Trucks. They capture the lives of the Bravo Team, who are known as the superelite group of Navy Seals, who secretly take on some of the deadliest tasks and how it affects them and their families. While the series was nominated for Emmys twice, its seventh and final season is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

Watch on Paramount+