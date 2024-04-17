The Big Picture The Season 2 finale of Fire Country will be unpredictable, according to star Max Thieriot.

The shorter-than-normal Season 2 of Fire Country is approaching its finale. Season finales are always a little more important as they keep the viewers interested in the show, hoping to see what happens in the succeeding season. In an interview with TV Insider, Max Thieriot talks about the upcoming season finale and thinks it will keep fans on their toes and on the edge of their seats. The show is infamous for its Season 1 finale, which left viewers disappointed after it undid all the work the previous episodes had been doing. Thieriot teases that the Season 2 finale will not hit fans by surprise as it will be developed from Episode 8, setting up a three-episode arc that will keep fans guessing. He explained:

“We really start building this arc for a lot of these characters to where they end up landing in Episode 10. And so I think it’s really fun to be able to follow that from 8, 9, and 10 and sort of try and predict where things are going to end up. Because I think maybe some people will guess some things, but there’s certainly things that people are not going to guess."

'Fire Country's Season 2 Finale Will Be Devastating, But Not Disappointing

Theriot promises that the upcoming finale will be worth its name, but more importantly, it will lack that element that made Episode 22 of Season 1 invoke strong feelings in viewers. He promises that the Season 2 finally will be both fulfilling and hear-wrenching, Thieriot said:

"Episode 10, I think, will be really exciting and fulfilling. But I think it’s also an episode that is pretty heart-wrenching and there’s a little bit of devastation as well. It really is kind of filled with everything. But I think last year, where people were pissed in a weird way, this one won’t have that piece, but it will have people feeling fulfilled, excited, but also devastated at other things. I think those are probably the emotions that people are going to go through.”

Bode has gone through a lot in the last few weeks and years, to be honest, but Thieriot teases that "he's in a better position." But even in a better position, Bode will still be Bode. Thieriot notes that fans will see in the aftermath of Gen's paternity revelation. "[Bode's] spinning a little bit, and it’s not maybe in a terrible way, but inevitably we’ll get to see it come out in moments where it just boils over a little bit where he has to let something out,” said Thieriot.

Catch an all-new episode of Fire Country this Friday at 10 PM ET on CBS and stream previous episodes on Paramount+.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

