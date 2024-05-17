The Big Picture Gabriela and Diego's wedding in Fire Country finale faces father absence and last-minute drama.

Diego questions wedding postponement as Gabriela grapples with father's RSVP uncertainty.

Freddy advises Bode to stop the wedding, adding to the uncertainty of Manny's return.

Diego (Rafael De La Fuente) and Gabriela's (Stephanie Arcila) wedding will be the event in the upcoming season finale of Fire Country Season 2. The wedding has been teased since the season premiere and held off until now, but fans will get to see Gabriela in her wedding dress and walk down the aisle. Well, take that with a grain of salt because a new sneak peek into the episode courtesy of TV Line teases multiple problems when the bride's father is nowhere to be seen, and the groom thinks of stopping the wedding. Manny being a no-show before the wedding brings up some bad memories from the past. Gabriela recalls other times he had disappointed her when she was a kid.

The video begins with Gabriela recapping something embarrassing she had just done. Diego notices the pressure she's under, and he offers a suggestion, saying, "I have a question; no pressure whatsoever. But, should we postpone the wedding if you're feeling a way?" Gabriela looks a little taken aback, and as they talk about what she's feeling, they reveal that Manny (Kevin Alejandro) has not yet responded to their wedding invitation. "[You're feeling] upset that you're dad's wedding RSVP is currently TBD?" Diego tries to diagnose the problem. Gabriela recalls missing her senior prom because he had to move the car they lived in so it wouldn't get towed away. "I'm not gonna put off our wedding because of him or anyone else," Gabriela assures Diego.

Fire Country's showrunner Tia Napolitano previewed Manny being absent, saying, "We’ll wonder where Manny is for a bit, being in control of remaining free until his daughter’s wedding. But who knows how that’s going to go!”

The Wedding Gets Interrupted Anyway



It's funny how things play out sometimes because, despite promising Diego that the wedding will proceed as intended, Gabriela has no control and can't guarantee that. Somewhere in Edgewater, Bode (Max Thieriot) is a free man, and, like the free man he is, he catches up with a friend who offers some advice. The episode's promo teased Freddy's return, and he notices that Bode still has feelings for Gabriela. So he urges Bode to go and get her, but isn't she getting married? The promo teases another problem with the wedding when Bode takes Freddy's advice and rushes to stop it. Will he get there on time, or will he be too late? What's going on with Manny, and will he be back in time for his daughter's special day?

Find out tonight when Fire Country airs at 10 PM on CBS. Stream on Paramount+.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Seasons 2

