Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Fire Country Season 2.

The Big Picture Freddy's wrongful conviction case led to his release, but his absence from Season 2 of Fire Country leaves fans wondering about his return.

Newcomer Cole steps into Freddy's role, forming a unique friendship with Bode and adding a new dynamic to the show.

Fire Country 's co-creators have hinted at the possibility of checking in on Freddy in the future, but for now, fans are left missing his infectious presence.

It's not often that network shows return with such a bang that we can't wait a whole week before the next episode, but Fire Country has once again proven itself to be TV drama at its best with an explosive Season 2 premiere. Picking up six months later with Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) fighting for his life in prison, Fire Country pulls no punches heading into its sophomore season on CBS. But one question that's raging through our minds as we jump into Season 2 is: What happened to W. Tré Davis' Freddy Mills? The former Three Rock firefighter was among the show's best last season, and more than anything, we want him back.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Seasons 2

Freddy Was Freed at the End of 'Fire Country' Season 1

The last season of Fire Country ended with the shocking revelation that Freddy's wrongful conviction case was being held up in court because of Bode's alleged connection to an underground drug ring at Three Rock. While we all know that it was Sleeper (Grant Harvey) behind the drugs making their way into camp, including the tainted urine sample that was wrongly thought to be Bode's, it didn't hurt any less to know that good guy Freddy "the Goat" Mills was the one paying the price. Bode couldn't quite stand it either, and, in a student turn of events, named himself the culprit, emphasizing Freddy's innocence.

While Bode's heroics were admirable and Freddy was released from his wrongful conviction, free to be with his new wife (played by Katrina Reynolds) and son, it meant that the former Three Rock First Saw was headed back to prison, with no possibility of parole. The season ends with Freddy confiding in Cookie that "they got Bode," juxtaposing their sweet reunion with Bode trapped alone in a cell. It was a tough note to end such a powerful first season on, and it's harder now that Bode is out of prison (per the Season 2 premiere "Something's Coming") with no Freddy on the outside to greet him. Sure, he's still serving out his original sentence in Three Rock, but you'd think Freddy would be one of the first on the scene to see his best friend.

Though Freddy hasn't shown up yet in Season 2, the premiere episode managed to throw us a few Freddy mentions from the rest of the cast, who all seem confident that he's out there living his best life. While Vince Leone (Billy Burke), Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway), Manny Rodriguez (Kevin Alejandro), and Eve Edwards (Jules Latimer) are all doing their best to help Bode re-adjust, the Goat is nowhere to be found. Sadly, it doesn't look like that'll be changing any time soon.

Will Freddy Return to 'Fire Country' for Season 2?

Image via CBS

In a post-premiere interview with IndieWire, series co-creators and executive producers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater were asked what was coming down the pipeline for Freddy in Season 2. "That’s a really good question, and we don’t know yet, but we’ve been talking about the possibility," Rater began, with Phelan finishing the thought, "of checking in on him, but we don’t have anything." Both noted that Freddy is still alive and well, and out there living with Cookie and his young son.

While that's the sort of happy ending that we want for a character like Freddy, is it too much to ask that he live his "happily ever after" in Edgewater? Sure, W. Tré Davis wasn't a lead cast member in the first season, but having appeared in over half of the episode count of Fire Country to this point, it seems like a disservice not to bring him back for such a big episode. Of course, Fire Country gets around this by starting the season six months after the last, with an additional month's time jump at the very end of "Something's Coming," but it still seems odd that Freddy wouldn't make the trip up from Los Angeles (where he lived originally) to Edgewater once he knew that Bode was getting out.

More than that, Freddy was one of those characters that lit up every scene he was in, and we're not talking about setting anything on literal fire here. Davis' presence was infectious and part of why Bode was able to get through all those hard times with his friends and family in the first year at Three Rock. Thankfully, Phelan and Rater don't rule out a Freddy return in the future, only that they don't have anything planned at the moment. But given that Season 2 starts with more characters being added to the cast, it would make sense that Fire Country wants to take its time with them first before revisiting old flames.

Cole Is Taking Over Freddy's Role in 'Fire Country' Season 2

Close

But in Freddy's place, first as Bode's new cellmate and later as his new partner upon returning to Three Rock, is newcomer Cole, played by Tye White. The Goat certainly left some big shoes to fill, but Cole proves from the get-go that he's up to the challenge. "Cole gives us a character who’s new to Three Rock," Phelan explained. "And so we will see how Cole and Bode develop this friendship and how Bode can kind of show him the ropes, especially now that Bode is determined to be a different kind of inmate firefighter than he was last season." What makes Cole a bit more interesting too is that he has a family that he's fighting for on the outside, a wife and children, not unlike Freddy by the end of Season 1.

Before the launch of Season 2, series star, co-creator, and executive producer Max Thieriot explained that Bode and Cole have a unique friendship, one a bit different from Bode and Freddy's. "Yeah, I think that’s kind of the dynamic we’re looking to switch to, but we could never replace Freddy," Thieriot told IndieWire. "[Bode and Cole] have a much different relationship, but it’s a good one." Part of what we loved about Bode and Freddy was that they always had the other's back, even though Freddy acted more as a sidekick at times. Nevertheless, they trusted each other implicitly, which is part of the reason Bode gave up his freedom at Three Rock for his friend in the first place. But Bode and Cole seem to have that too after all this time on the inside, only a bit different.

Now that Bode is potentially a father, he can learn just as much from Cole about being a good one as Cole can learn from him about firefighting. That's a partnership dynamic that Bode hasn't quite had thus far on Fire Country, and it seems to be a promising one. But that doesn't mean we don't still want Freddy back by Bode's side, or maybe even as a new probe at Station 42 alongside the rest of the Leone clan. Only time will tell if Fire Country can bring back their most charismatic character, but here's hoping that, no matter if he returns to Edgewater or not, Freddy and Bode will remain friends.

Fire Country airs Fridays on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+