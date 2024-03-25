The Big Picture Get a closer look at Morena Baccarin ahead of her debut in Fire Country on April 12.

Morena Baccarin shines as Sheriff Mickey in the upcoming episode, which may spark a spin-off following the character.

The potential spin-off, Sheriff Country, could bring the same charm and excitement that made Fire Country a hit.

Fire Country fans will meet Edgewater's Sheriff Mickey in the April 12 episode of Season 2. The episode is of great significance as it could lead to a potential expansion of the Fire Country universe. CBS revealed that they were looking to expanding the world of one of their most watched shows with a spin-off centered on Edgewater's sheriff and Morena Baccarin was cast in the role. New images courtesy of TV Line show Baccarin as Mickey Fox, Edgwater's sheriff of 15 years, who is described as a fierce protector of her turf. Mickey enters the picture when an inmate firefighter escapes Three Rock fire camp, and she is brought in to investigate. She will also have a surprising connection to the Leone family.

The images feature various shots of Baccarin in full costume as Sheriff Mickey. In one image, she is seen staring at something with a perplexed look on her face with Bode, Sharon, and Vince at her side, sharing the same look. Another features her with a deputy as Three Rock with a crowd behind her, while the last shows her in an exchange with a different deputy in front of a truck. These images don't reveal much, but they tease a tense storyline as Mickey tries to solve something expected but unseen before at Three Rock.

The 'Fire Country' Spin-off Has Not Been Greenlit Yet

The episode is titled "Alert the Sheriff" and could see Baccarin become a permanent fixture at CBS, at least for one season if the potential spin-off gets picked to series. Baccarin has signed on as a guest star, but if the series (the potential title of which is Sheriff Country), she will become a series regular in her show. For now, "Alert the Sheriff" is just a regular episode of Fire Country, but significant nonetheless.

The potential spin-off will carry the charms that made Fire Country a hit. Enigmatic characters, exhilarating emergencies, and the charms of small-town existence will be part of the show, something executive producer Tony Phelan was excited about exploring. He told TVLine:

"Just when we were doing our research on these little towns up in Northern California, you really see this great civic spirit that I think the audience has reacted to positively, and looking for different ways of showing that is something that really excites us. Because really what it’s about is you’re protecting your neighbors."

Executive producer Joan Rater teased the character, saying:

"It’s such a natural kind of intersection of those worlds, and it’s really fun to get to know somebody at the sheriff’s office and to see the interaction of agencies. Morena’s amazing. We’re just so excited to explore that world."

A new episode of Fire Country will air on Friday, April 5 at 10 PM ET on CBS. The show is available to stream later on Paramount+. The spin-off episode will air a week later, on April 12.

