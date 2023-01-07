Things are going well in Fire Country. CBS announced that the firefighter drama will return for a second season after becoming broadcast television's most-viewed new series. Executive produced by ten-time Emmy-winning television giant Jerry Bruckheimer, the series centers on Seal Team's Max Thieriot who plays a young convict named Bode Donovan seeking redemption, and a shorter sentence, by joining the prison release firefighting program. The program pairs inmates up with veteran firefighters to battle the unpredictable and deadly wildfires of Northern California.

Since its first season debuted on October 7, the series has quickly risen to the top of the fall slate and has become the face of CBS's success during the season. The network reports that episodes drew an average of 8 million viewers per episode, a number that reportedly grew to 10 million when factoring in streaming viewers. It leads a slate of three new CBS dramas including East New York and So Help Me Todd that all received full series orders from the broadcaster and rank among the best-performing new series. Fire Country has even managed to break a few records, recording the best 7-day viewership of any CBS show since May 8, 2020, and overtaking the Magnum P.I. reboot in streaming numbers.

Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer star in the series opposite Thieriot. Bruckheimer's production team also features Thieriot who not only executive produced, but helped write and create the series in a first for his career. The other creators, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, executive produced as well alongside Tia Napolitano and KristieAnne Reed.

Image via CBS

Read the Official Statement From CBS on Fire Country Below

In an official statement announcing the renewal, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach praised Fire Country for its heart while also giving severance to all who worked on the series:

It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate. Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small-town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera, led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.

Fire Country returns from its winter hiatus on Friday night, airing at 9 p.m. ET. Check out a sneak peek from the latest episode "No Good Deed" below.