The Big Picture Season 2 of Fire Country picks up six months after the last episode, with Bode still in prison and showing no interest in leaving.

Bode's future on the show looks uncertain, as his parents have conflicting opinions about him being released from prison.

The premiere of Season 2 will bring a major revelation for Bode, and the Station 42 crew will respond to an earthquake in Edgewater.

It's been nearly eight months since CBS viewers last saw Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) at work fighting fires as part of the California Conservation Camp Program. Season 1 of Fire Country brought the young convict's journey to redemption to a screeching halt when he confessed to bringing drugs into Three Rock and was sent back to prison. Now that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved and business is moving again on broadcast television, Season 2 looks to finally pick up on that cliffhanger this February. A new sneak peek from the debut episode, titled "Something Coming," picks up six months after the finale with Bode showing no interest in leaving his cell anytime soon.

The clip opens with Bode's dad Vince (Billy Burke) and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) visiting Bode in prison, much to his frustration. Although they made a deal that Vince was the only one allowed to visit, Manny couldn't resist and had to grill Bode about his false confession. Fearing for his friend Freddy (W. Tre Davis), whose wrongful conviction case was stalled because of him, Bode willingly jeopardized his future and lied to save him despite knowing Sleeper (Grant Harvey) was actually responsible. Regardless of whether he's in jail rightfully or not, he refuses to explain to either man and merely tells them that "I'm where I belong now."

Bode's future on Fire Country doesn't look particularly rosy after the finale.

Season 1 saw him rekindle relationships and prove he was back on the straight and narrow in the eyes of those closest to him. Being sent back for a likely lengthy stint in prison, however, undid some of that work. Burke told TV Insider that Vince now wants nothing more than for his son to be back on the outside again after seeing how he's grown, but Dianne Farr, on the other hand, says his mother Sharon, whom she plays in the series, wants him out of their lives for good after thinking he'd relapsed and was simply deceiving them again. Season 2 will likely spend much of its time on Bode's life in prison, the Station 42 unit outside, and his loved ones' attempts to rally sport and get him out or, at the very least, back on the prison release program.

'Fire Country' Season 2 Will Open With Big News for Bode

Co-created by Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, Fire Country enters its sophomore season as one of the most popular programs in CBS's primetime lineup. The network swiftly renewed it for a second season in January last year after recording record-breaking viewership across its first several episodes. Although Season 2 won't quite match the 22-episode first run, it hopes to incorporate more shocking twists and turns into Bode's journey to keep viewers tuned in, starting with the premiere, which will kick things off with a major revelation for Bode. At the same time, the Station 42 crew will be occupied responding to an earthquake shaking Edgewater to its foundations.

Most of the Fire Country cast will return for Season 2, including Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer alongside newcomer Rafael de la Fuente. The premiere airs on CBS on Friday, February 16 at 9 p.m. ET. and Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Check out the sneak peek below.

