This season of Fire Country is starting to chip away at the devotion of even the most loyal "Bodiela" fans. I have been rooting for Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) since the very beginning, especially after she jumped off a bridge to save him. They have phenomenal chemistry, and I always enjoy watching them risk their lives for each other. That being said, it means a lot then that during last week's episode, I was rooting for him to get away from her.

The next steps for their arc seemed obvious going into this season, especially when Gabriela told Bode that she felt more alive when she kissed him at the campaign fire than she did at her wedding to Diego (Rafael de la Fuente). All of Gabriela's decisions since then feel like the show is just scrambling to keep her and Bode apart for as long as possible. The problem with this is that it is becoming harder to root for this pairing when Bode is giving his all to Gabriela and getting indecisiveness in return. Even worse, Fire Country's solution to this seems to be to force another unnecessary love triangle, as Bode gets closer to his fellow cadet, Audrey James (Leven Rambin).

'Fire Country' Doesn't Need Another "Bodiela" Love Triangle

It is very clear what Fire Country is doing this season: as Gabriela gets more and more distant, Audrey continues to show up for Bode in ways that she doesn't. Audrey is there to commiserate with Bode about relationship trouble, and it seems like her long-distance relationship is serving as a parallel to how Gabriela is pulling away from him. Audrey is there for both of the big Smokey's reopening events, and she even sings onstage with Vince (Billy Burke). As she does, Bode gets a look in his eye that I was hoping not to see.

Bode could be feeling something for Audrey, and who could blame him, when Fire Country is pushing him right into her arms? How many times is Fire Country planning to introduce new characters to put between Bode and Gabriela, only for them to be killed off or sent to live somewhere else after the inevitable breakup? I like Audrey. I like her as a character, and I like her as a friend for Bode. I do not want them to date, and I believe that putting them in a relationship would be a complete waste of her character and their dynamic.

We all know how this is going to go: Bode is going to date Audrey for a while because Gabriela won't commit to him. They will break up because of his feelings for Gabriela, and then he and Gabriela will end up together, and Audrey will disappear from the show forever. This is such a tired routine for Fire Country to fall into yet again, and I'm really hoping that the show doesn't go this route. It seems like Fire Country is set on this love triangle now, though, and I don't think that the flickering candle of my fondness for "Bodiela" will survive it.

'Fire Country' Needs To Get Gabriela Some Help

Is Gabriela acting in a way this season that is out of character for her? It sure seems that way, but we've also never seen her at such a low point before. Additionally, as Manny (Kevin Alejandro) points out, it is apparently Gabriela's go-to move to isolate when she's having a hard time. With Gabriela engaging in such self-destructive behaviors after leaving Diego at the altar, Fire Country has the opportunity to do a thoughtful and poignant arc about her mental health.

Gabriela seems to be experiencing depression symptoms, and there is a way that the show could cover this so that her struggles serve as an important and meaningful representation. Do I think that Fire Country will do this? I am becoming less confident with each episode, as the show seems to be trying to villainize her to put Bode with Audrey for now. Fire Country should just let Bode and Gabriela be together so that he can be a support system for her while she is going through this incredibly difficult thing. Instead, though, it seems destined to fall into the same tired love triangle trap. I, for one, hope Fire Country proves me wrong.

Fire Country airs Friday nights on CBS and is available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

