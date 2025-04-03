Fire Country Season 3 has romantically taken Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) in different directions. After two seasons of will they/won't they, both characters found new partners as Bode began a relationship with firefighter Audrey James (Leven Rambin). Gabriela also meets photographer Finn (Blake Lee). The lingering question is what happens now. Will they move on with their new love interests, or can they rekindle their relationship? "I think what we saw certainly in the pilot revealed that the two of them have this instant chemistry that’s undeniable and whether they’re together or not, that’s always been present to some extent.," series co-creator Thieriot told TV Insider when asked if they had moved on from each other. He added:

"But at this point what they’ve gone through and in the way that the relationship is progressing with Audrey, I think he’s really trying and really focused on seeing that through. And I think Gabriela is really focused on trying to do what’s best for the two of them and wants to figure out who she is and who she is without the Bode factor in her life. And so I think they’re at a good place going forward with each other and what their relationship is."

'Fire Country' Will Always Serve Some Bode and Gabriela Drama