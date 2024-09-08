The upcoming third season of Fire Country will bring some changes this fall, including new challenges and some new cast members. Now that Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) has been released from prison, he seeks to pursue a new career as a legitimate firefighter. The problem is that his criminal past might make that dream incredibly difficult. Among the new cast members is Supernatural alum, Jared Padalecki, portraying Camden, a SoCal firefighter who recognizes Bode's raw talent and could serve as a new friend, ally, and mentor for the ex-convict. Another curious new addition to the cast is True Detective and Grey's Anatomy veteran, Leven Rambin, who portrays a character named Audrey James in a recurring guest star role. There aren't many new details yet about what fans can expect from Audrey in Season 3, but her presence suggests she could become Bode's new love interest, effectively closing the book on the Bode and Gabriela romance.

It's Time for Bode to Move on From Gabriela

Throughout Season 2, Bode was continually drawn back to Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila), despite rejecting her when he was sent back to prison. Gabriela was looking to move on and accepted the marriage proposal from a fellow fire medic, Diego Moreno (Rafael de la Fuente). Suddenly, Gabriela's newfound happiness is interrupted by the arrival of a man for whom she still harbors romantic feelings when Bode returns to Three Rock.

Bode's return sparked a season-long love triangle with Gabriela and Diego. Gabriela and Diego even kissed shortly before the wedding in the episode, "No Future, No Consequences." The love triangle was difficult to watch, mainly because Diego is such a likable character. He's an absolute gentleman who treats Gabriela with love and respect, and Bode and Gabriela's shared kiss displays an emotional betrayal of Diego. The writers of Fire Country did too good of a job of making Diego a preferable partner for Gabriela than Bode, so seeing Bode and Gabriela kiss while she's in a relationship with Diego felt wrong. Unfortunately, Gabriela faced a difficult choice between the logical and safe Diego and the more volatile bad boy, Bode. Ultimately, Bode made the right decision in the Season 2 finale, "I Do," choosing not to interrupt Gabriela and Diego's wedding ceremony. Instead, Bode left the church after Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro) walked Gabriela down the aisle, seeking out his uncle Luke Leone (Michael Trucco) to plead his case for becoming a firefighter.

For Bode to truly move on and start a new chapter in his life, he must let go of Gabriela. He rejected Gabriela when he returned to prison, and he refused to respond to her letters, which deeply hurt her. Bode's actions are understandable, but he must live with that decision and not look back. His choosing not to make a scene and interrupt the wedding in the Season 2 finale was probably the smartest decision Bode made all season. Bode needs to get out and start dating other people, and Audrey could be the rebound relationship that Bode needs to get his mind off of losing Gabriela through his voluntary actions.

Audrey James Is a Former Fire Camp Inmate

Only a few details have been revealed about Audrey James for Fire Country Season 3. TV Line reports that Audrey exhibits the "soulful spirit of a gifted musician and empath." However, she’s also a woman of grit and tenacity. It's obvious she's lived a hard life, and considering she's an ex-convict and a former fire camp inmate, Audrey could serve as a kindred spirit to Bode. While a romance isn't confirmed for Audrey and Bode, it appears they come from similar worlds. They both served prison time and took part in fire camps. Audrey and Bode seek new beginnings and want to put their harsh pasts behind them. It won't be surprising if sparks fly between Audrey and Bode, and we're not talking about the ones that ignite forest fires.

'Fire Country' Season 3 Will Bring "Levity and Joy" to Bode

According to Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano, Season 3 of the drama series is about having "fun" and bringing "some levity and joy to Bode." Speaking to TV Line, the creator said on Season 3, "We finally get to see Bode out [of Three Rock], after wanting it since the pilot. … Our goal is to have a lot of fun with him next season and … bring some levity and joy to Bode." What better way to bring some "levity and joy" into Bode's life than the joy of newfound romance? Bode certainly faced some demons in his past, but he deserves some happiness, and Audrey could fill the void in his heart. A new love for Bode in Season 3 could spark a new beginning for the character as he starts the next chapter in his life.

Season 3 should work like a clean slate for Bode in his pursuit of happiness. That requires overcoming his inner demons and failed relationships, including forgetting about Gabriela. It's honorable that Bode felt obligated to serve as a strong father figure for Genevieve Maisonette (Alix West Lefler). However, Bode has no obligation to her because he is not her biological father. Bode's main motivation for getting out of prison in Season 2 stemmed from his belief that Genevieve was his daughter. Bode needs to let go of defining his life through the lives of others, whether it's Genevieve, Gabriela, or his late former girlfriend, Cara Maisonette (Sabina Gadecki). Besides, Genevieve already has a strong surrogate father figure in Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway), who acts as Genevieve's new guardian and caretaker in the aftermath of Cara's tragic passing in the episode, "This Storm Will Pass." Obviously, Bode can still help Jake raise Genevieve, but it would be even better if he becomes a strong role model for the girl during this crucial time in her life.

'Fire Country' Season 3 Can Give Bode a New Direction

A new season of fun, levity, and a potential new romance are great ideas for Fire Country Season 3. It would certainly be a refreshing change from the sometimes melancholy moments throughout Season 2. Season 3 should showcase new beginnings for Bode, and if that means a nail in the coffin to the Bode and Gabriela relationship, so be it. Either way, we're looking forward to a fun, adventure-filled, action-packed, and exciting third season.

Fire Country returns for its third season on October 18. Season 1 and 2 are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

