The rest of Bode’s (Max Thieriot) life has just started following his successful graduation from firefighting training. The true test of how much he’s grown begins in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 8, “Promise Me,” which finds him reporting for his first day at Station 42. This logline below for the December 13 episode welcomes Bode to a major emergency that risks his and Audrey’s (Leven Rambin) lives amid their budding romance. CBS released a sneak peek video that offers a glimpse into Bode’s first order of business on his first day, the business that takes him to Three Rock, where he visits Manny (Kevin Alejandro).

“When a series of dangerous underground zombie fires emerge, the team must protect the town, forcing Eve to have a less-than-warm reunion with her estranged father, Elroy Edwards (Phil Morris), a stalwart cowboy whose family ranch has become a pillar of the Edgewater community.”

Bode and Manny Trade Good Vibes in ‘Fire Country’ Season 3, Episode 8.

The scene above takes place at Three Rock, where everything seems to be testing Manny’s patience. He goes to town on a vending machine that traps his soup, but Manny has a lot more on his mind, and this might not be just about the machine or soup. Bode joins him, and their conversation reveals that Manny has put in a request for parole, which might explain why he’s on edge. That and the recent Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) business are enough to ruin a man’s mental standing.

The conversation also reveals that Bode is reporting to Station 42 on his first day as an official Cal Fire firefighter. He admits that his visit is to thank Manny for all he’d done for him all those months they spent at Three Rock. Manny went above and beyond to ensure Bode did not flunk out, even when everything Bode did led him in that direction. “You wanna thank me? Bury your old self. Because I don’t want to see you back at Three Rock,” Manny tells him as they hug, and Bode promises to take the advice to heart.

“Promise Me” marks the midseason break for Fire Country as the show goes on hitatus until late January 2025. Series star Max Thieriot teased “awesome fire” and a lot of people being faced with “some pretty terrifying situations” and “some big decisions.”

Tune in to CBS on Friday, December 13, to see how Bode’s first official day goes, and stream past episodes on Paramount+ to get all caught up on the drama.

Your changes have been saved Fire Country Release Date October 7, 2022 Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila , Diane Farr , Billy Burke , Jules Latimer Seasons 3 Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount Plus

