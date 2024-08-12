The Big Picture Jared Padalecki is returning to TV in a 3-episode arc on CBS's Fire Country.

The possibility of a spin-off show for Padalecki's character, Camden, is high.

CBS continues to expand the Fire Country universe, with the first spin-off series Sheriff Country.

Good news for Jared Padalecki fans: you can't keep a good man down for long. The beloved star of Supernatural and Walker is making a triumphant return to series television. According to Deadline, Padalecki has signed on for a three-episode arc in the upcoming third season of CBS’s hit drama Fire Country, and there’s already buzz that this could lead to something much bigger—a spinoff of his very own.

Padalecki will step into the role of Camden, a SoCal firefighter with a laid-back surfer vibe, who’s also a total force to be reckoned with. Camden’s the kind of guy who can spot talent from a mile away, and he quickly zeros in on Bode Donovan (played by series lead Max Thieriot), recognizing the raw potential in the young convict-turned-firefighter.

But here’s where things get really interesting: Padalecki’s guest stint might not just be a one-off. Word on the street is that CBS is toying with the idea of giving Camden his own show. If things go well, we could be looking at a brand-new series headlined by Padalecki, possibly adding another chapter to the expanding Fire Country universe. Considering how successful Fire Country has been, and how much fans love Padalecki, this feels like a win-win.

CBS Is Pinning its Hopes on Spin-Offs

CBS has already proven they know how to spin off a hit series. Just look at what they’re doing with Fire Country itself. After its explosive debut as the most-watched new broadcast series, the network quickly identified it as a potential franchise starter. CBS President and CEO George Cheeks even hinted at this back in June 2023, saying that Fire Country has all the makings of a universe that could rival some of their biggest franchises.

The first spin-off, Sheriff Country, starring Morena Baccarin, has already been picked up for the 2025-26 season. So the idea of giving Padalecki’s Camden a show of his own doesn’t seem far-fetched—especially with the actor’s track record of leading successful series. After the end of Walker, which was unfortunately canceled despite being the CW’s top-rated show, CBS Studios has made it a priority to keep Padalecki in their orbit. His transition into Fire Country feels like the perfect fit, and if all goes well, it could just be the beginning of a new era for him on CBS.

Meanwhile, Fire Country continues to dominate the ratings, pulling in over 10 million viewers per episode across multiple platforms. The show’s first season recently dropped on Netflix, where it quickly shot up to #3 in the streamer’s daily rankings, just in time to build up even more hype before the Season 3 premiere on October 18.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

