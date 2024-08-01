The Big Picture Leven Rambin joins Fire Country Season 3 as Audrey, a former fire camp inmate with a mysterious past.

Season 3 promises redemption for Bode, with Audrey's role intertwined in his story of adjusting to life outside of prison.

Showrunner Tia Napolitano teases multiple story arcs in Season 3, hinting at new developments for characters like Manny and Gabriela.

The stories to be told in Fire Country Season 3 are shaping up. Leven Rambin has joined the upcoming seasons as a recurring guest star, according to TV Line. She will play Audrey, a former fire camp inmate. Because of her tattoos and prison record, her first impression on people is that of a gritty and tenacious woman. However, a gifted musician and an empath reveals herself when she breaks a smile. She appears in a season that finds Bode, also a former fire camp inmate, living as a free man but struggling to adjust to the outside world.

In the much anticipated season, the promise from the first season is fulfilled as Bode gets the redemption he'd craved so much. At the moment, it is unclear how Audrey fits into the picture, but given her past and what Bode is struggling with, it is easy to see how she might be integral to his story in the season. Fire Country's showrunner, Tia Napolitano, called it "a season of wish fulfillment." She expanded on that to TV Line, saying,

"We finally get to see Bode out, after wanting it since the pilot. It’s such a long time coming, and the fun of getting to see him in places where all our characters have been this whole time will be a fresh engine for Season 3, and a really fun, aspirational place for us to tune in every week."

Where You May Have Seen Leven Rambin Before

Image via Warner Bros.

Rambin is well known for playing Athena Bezzerides in the second season of True Detective. Athena is the cam girl who Ani (Rachel McAdams) busts at a brothel during a raid, and it is revealed that they are, in fact, sisters. She is also known for playing Sloan Riley, Mark Sloan's daughter, in Grey's Anatomy. Another memorable role of hers is in The Hunger Games as District 1's tribute, Glimmer. Other TV credits include Hulu's cult drama The Path, One Tree Hill, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, The Tomorrow People, and All My Children.

When Fire Country returns for Season 3 this fall, the showrunner has teased several arcs it will explore apart from Bode's life post-Three Rock. The season will chart the course for Three Rock's place in the show, Manny's fate now that the law is after him, and Gabriela's decision about her future with or without Diego. Max Thieriot previously told Collider that Bode "believes that Diego is a great partner," so he didn't stop their nuptials.

Fire Country Season 3 premieres on Friday, October 18, from 9:00-10:00 pm. Catch with the past two seasons on Paramount+. Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix in the US.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

Watch on Paramount+