On Friday, November 15, Fire Country will introduce a new character who could get a spinoff. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter with whom Bode interacts during a rescue. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5, "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy," an emergency takes the crew outside Edgewater, as teased by the official logline for the episode. It also teases Camden's camaraderie with Bode when the two interact, and he notices the "raw talent" in Bode. This "raw talent" to regular people is Bode playing a hero all the time at the risk of other people and his own life. Sharon is not a fan of anyone who encourages this behavior, which is why Diane Farr told TV Insider her character won't become fast friends with Camden for this reason.

"They are not going to be fast friends," the actress said of Sharon and Camden. Maybe she doesn't see the potential he does when he encourages Bode to lean into those instincts. Showrunner Tia Napolitano previously teased how Camden deals with Bode. "Everyone sort of treats Bode as this tiger they’re trying to tame, and Camden kind of says, ‘Why are you trying to tame a tiger? Let him out!'" she said. But will Sharon and Camden remain foes because of this, or will she warm up to him? "Well, we’ll see if they ever get there, but it’s not a home run right off the top," teased Farr.

Sharon's Half-Sister Will Return in 'Fire Country' Season 3.

Image via CBS

Before her spinoff debuts next season, Morena Baccarin will appear in Fire Country Season 3. It's unclear when or how she appears but Farr was excited to get to work with Baccarin again. "I am excited to see them squabble," she said of the sisters. Farr continues about the sisters' dynamics and how they give her and Baccarin something great to work with, saying,

"My favorite thing is that there’s no treacle between them. They’re not emotionally clingy sisters. They’re not huggy and kissy. I love the little sparring between them. Morena is so fun to work with. She’s so smart and prepared and knows exactly what she wants to do and she’s another woman with a very powerful job on top of things. I’m excited for the scenes in the car. She’s so funny. It’s nonstop like someone pushing you on your game the whole time."

Watch Camden's debut episode in a little over a week on November 15. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the Padalecki-led spinoff, which is yet to be greenlit.